Silatech: Promoting Economic Empowerment as A Mean to Combat Violent Extremism

With a comprehensive financial and strategic support from the State of Qatar, Silatech continues to tackle the complex challenge of youth unemployment facing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and working to reduce the profound negative impacts it has on entire societies. Today, Unemployment and poverty became main drivers for young people to join radical and terrorist groups.

Silatech, the leading international social organization that works to create jobs and expand economic opportunities for youth in the Arab world, plays a vital role in translating the Sustainable Development Goals into concrete reality in Arab societies. It actively contributes to the eradication of poverty in all its forms everywhere being the main goal of sustainable development through partnering with more than 150 strategic partners, along with the financial support from the Qatari Government. Since its inception, Silatech has been effectively contributing to reducing unemployment and poverty by supporting the creation/sustainability of more than 470,000 job opportunities for Arab youth. This success has enabled the organization to make a commitment to create 2,300,000 job opportunities by 2021.

Chief Executive Officer of Silatech Ms. Sabah Al Haidoos noted that Silatech continued its operations in conflict-affected areas unlike many other organizations that refrained from working in these areas: “The State of Qatar has been keen to provide Silatech with the full strategic and financial support that allows the organization not only to continue its operations in these areas, but also to intensify its efforts to build resilience to extremism among targeted youth through economic empowerment and enabling them to work and bring social and economic stability to their communities.

Under the guidance of the State of Qatar and with the financial support it provides to the organization, Silatech develops tailored programs that take into consideration the different conditions and circumstances of conflict-affected communities in each country, such as the programs designed to support displaced youth in Yemen and Syria. For example, the “decent living” initiative in Syria employed 1700 displaced youth in a project to build alternative homes for their community, and provided them with tools to assist them in obtaining job opportunities for future projects.

Furthermore, the organization has also been coordinating its programs with governments’ strategies to counter terrorism, such as the “Al-Amal”-(Hope) program in collaboration with the Sudanese government and under the supervision of the Supreme Commission for Combating Extremism and Fighting the Ideologies of Terrorist Groups. The program works to rehabilitate and reintegrate 100 youth returnees who previously fell into the horrid trap of extremism and terrorism, and provide them with the needed support to develop an income-generating enterprises.

The organization also supports war-affected refugees in host countries, and assists them in becoming productive members of their new societies. For example, Silatech partnered with Rizk for Professional Development Institute to launch a training and employment center for Syrian refugees in Istanbul, which works to connect 4,650 young men and women with jobs, as well as providing career guidance and training courses to over 15,000 people. Such initiatives are developed in line with the sustainable development goal of promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

Silatech programs are designed not only based on jobs number, but also to address other areas that achieve stability and development in societies such as gender quality. For example, Silatech collaborates with its partners to introduce programs designed to empower women economically and educationally, so that they can, alongside men, contribute to the economic and social development of their societies. Silatech's programs to enable women in rural and conflict-affected areas have proved that through their high productivity; women are able to bring stability to their communities.

In 2008, Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser, as a member of the High-Level Group and Ambassador to the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, launched Silatech as a global social initiative to relieve economic distress on youth and lessen the burdens of governments through mobilizing and equipping young people to embrace their role as change makers and future leaders who are productive members of their societies.

Silatech currently has programs in 17 Arab and non-Arab countries, and has a network of 150 international, regional and local partners, from donors and governments, to private sector, educational institutions and civil society organizations that serve youth.

About Silatech

Silatech is an international social institution working to connect young people with jobs and expand economic opportunities through employment and entrepreneurship throughout the Arab world. The Foundation encourages numerous activities aimed at providing large-scale employment opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, enabling Arab youth to access capital and markets, and to participate and engage in economic and social development.

Silatech was founded in January 2008 and has succeeded in developing and sustaining more than 470,000 job opportunities for Arab youth.

Silatech currently has programs in 17 Arab and non-Arab countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Yemen, Comoros and Turkey.