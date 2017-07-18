Silence The Noise: Mental Health Matters with Ericka L McKnight

Ericka L McKnight’s mission for the past 12 years has been to change the lives of everyone she encounters. She is a devoted wife and mother of three (3) beautiful children. Ericka L McKnight’s passion for mental illness started when her best childhood friend shared that her husband was abusing her. Her friend was dragged along the kitchen floor, punched in the face numerous of times. He mentally abused her while pregnant, held her captive in the house, and prevented her from socializing with friends & family. He threatened to kill her every time she decided to leave. Ericka wept with her friend and felt so guilty because she introduced this young man to her, planned the wedding shower, planned the wedding and so much more! This abuse went on for seven (7) years.

Because of the continued physical, mental and emotional abuse, her friend’s life was never the same. Ericka’s friend went from being a Bachelor of Arts recipient that held a prestigious position at a corporate firm, to a complete vegetable. Her friend now resides in a mental institution and doesn't recognize anyone. This coupled with an abusive relationship one of her siblings experienced, Ericka decided to become a certified Life Coach and the Founder of the Visionaries Group.

Ericka has had the privilege to transform the lives of thousands of people. She is also a successful real estate mogul, wealth coach, philanthropist, and the owner of a prosperous real estate school.

Silence The Noise by Ericka L. Mcknight

Ericka wrote ‘Silence The Noise’ because of the devastating encounters she experienced personally and personally shared stories of others. The Noise is designed to throw us off course and distract us from our God given destiny and talents. Ericka understands that God has a specific plan for your life. Physical, mental, and emotional distress has become a common practice in today’s society and she has decided to be a voice in the wilderness to silence the noise!