Simon Doom Is....Swoon Worthy

As we welcome September with excitement of not only a new month but a new season - and with it Simon Doom delivers a new powerful and moving video for “Dream Of The Machines”, the second single from his recently released, critically acclaimed full-length Babyman.

Dream of the Machines, is beautifully reminiscent of 80’s new wave - if you’re a 80’s movie lover like myself, you can’t help but think this song would perfectly fit in a coming of age John Hughes movie soundtrack. From the start, the song catches your attention with a YEAH!! The video is pleasing aesthetically, as it features several people of different ages and races singing along to the song - something that can be appreciated today in it's variety and raw emotion.

This is the first solo full length coming from Kuroma/MGMT band member, Simon O’Connor a.k.a Simon Doom. Using inspiration from 80’s new wave and 90’s low fi - the result is addicting. Their’s a balance in Doom’s music of infectious danceable beats and genuine lyrical content.

Simon also stated, “I wrote the song about monogamy in a future dominated by robots. sonically, the song is expansive, but lyrically, it's incredibly claustrophobic. The video captures THAT perfectly. It is in close quarters. 3 different characters all wracked by the same droplet of antiquated human emotion!”

Simon Doom is definitely not an artist to miss out as he gains momentum - his latest video for “I Feel Unloved” premiered on Noisey, who also premiered the audio for the track earlier this year. “I Feel Unloved” has been named one of the best songs of 2017 by NME and was included on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Simon worked with Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser from MGMT, who co-produced the record and the album also has guest appearances from Cam Avery of Tame Impala and Anni Rossi.