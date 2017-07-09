Simone Biles Expertly Claps Back After Being Called A Bad Role Model

Do not come for Simone Biles.

The Olympian posted a relaxed Instagram of herself on a beach Saturday and apparently someone decided to deride her. A user posted a comment, which has since been deleted, about how much time off Biles seems to have been taking for herself. Biles posted a screenshot of the insult and posted it to her Twitter account.

Remember, the internet keeps receipts.

“Seems like you have partied non stop for a year,” the user commented. ”#Trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel.”

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

The 20-year-old Olympian was not about to let that stand.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals,” Biles said. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved. Take a couple seats.”

In case anyone needed a reminder, Biles began training as a gymnast in 2003 at six-years-old. She took home four gold medals and one bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Let’s not even begin to mention the number of world championship medals she’s accumulated over the years. She’s not even legally allowed to drink in the United States but she’s received international attention for her accomplishments.

So yeah, needless to say Biles is probably the last college-aged American who deserves the title of lazy.

Her fans were thrilled that she didn’t allow the nasty remark to slide.

GIRL YOU TELL EM pic.twitter.com/R2nb83GLBK — Breland Moore (@BrelandMoore) July 9, 2017

She worked her ass off she deserves to be happy and have fun and be a normal teen. — ComicsFan22 (@BarryAllen2222) July 9, 2017

Good for u Simone. U don't need that... u have earned the right to do what u are doing! #AmazingRoleModel — Debbie Schechter (@LoHud_Debbie) July 9, 2017

you have earned every bit of rest, relaxation and partying. You are a role model to my little ones. Live it up girl. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 9, 2017

Yaaasss Simone put her in check! Only medal she'll ever get is for Internet trolling. Smh you deserve this vacation and all those medals! 💖 — Kayla (@kaylaasencio) July 9, 2017

even if you "did party for a year", It's all good!! I have no idea how anyone can even say that to a American Hero. #USA — Josh K. (@joshct_860) July 9, 2017

Simone, you are an amazing young lady and many girls look up to you, including my daughter. Keep your head held high. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/D1yMM64n4m — Michelle B (@chellebug1978) July 9, 2017

Daaaaamn! Spitting truth and 🔥🔥🔥. Your real fans got your back, and we appreciate all your hard work! 😳🙌🏻👍🏻🇺🇸❤🥇 — Sarah Jeffries (@SJeffries82) July 9, 2017