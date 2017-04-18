ENTERTAINMENT
04/18/2017 04:30 am ET

Simone Biles Shows How Far She'll Go With 'Moana' Surprise On 'DWTS'

It's a gold medal-worthy performance.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Simone Biles just put in an Olympic effort for her latest “Dancing with the Stars” performance.

On the show’s annual Disney night Monday, the champion gymnast danced a “Moana”-themed contemporary routine to the Oscar-nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go” ― and singer Auli’i Cravalho was on hand to perform it live.

Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber’s performance was the second best of the night, according to the judges panel, who awarded the duo with a score of 38. 

Watch the entire performance in the video above.

