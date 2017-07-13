Simone Biles Looked Every Bit The Superstar At The 2017 ESPYs

Simone Biles, gymnast extraordinaire and four-time Olympic gold medalist, graced the 2017 ESPYs with her presence Wednesday night.

For the special occasion, she wore a blue, one-shoulder dress from Alexis Monsanto that was short in the front with a long train in the back. Biles accessorized with a (naturally) gold belt, jewelry from Charlie Lapson and sparkly stilettos.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images Simone Biles attends The 2017 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images So stunning!

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Biles also posed with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman on the red carpet.

She also showed off her iconic Olympic tattoo:

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images MAJOR.

Later on in the night, Biles picked up the award for Best Female Athlete, besting Katie Ledecky, Serena Williams and Candace Parker.

“Ever since Rio, it has been an amazing year and the best part of it all was meeting the young people,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank you all for believing in me, it means the world to me. So, thank you.”

She also took home the Best Female U.S. Olympic Athlete award.

“I can’t believe I won 2 Espy’s! (Best Female US Olympic Athlete & Best Female Athlete) such an exciting night,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I’m in awe! endless love to all who voted & the fans XO.”