Simone Biles Shares Empowering Message With Foster Kids

Simone Biles wants to ensure “there are no limits” for foster children.

In the Jan. 16 issue of People magazine, the Olympic gold medalist opened up about her early experiences in foster care, and her latest partnership with donation drive program Mattress Firm Foster Kids, which provides contributions to non-profit foster care organizations.

Born to a mother addicted to drugs and alcohol, Biles and her younger sister were adopted by their maternal grandparents when the gymnast was three.

She recalled how hard it was to see other children enter the foster system without basic living necessities.

“It’s hard going into the system with hardly anything,” she told the magazine. “Because even though foster parents may receive a stipend, sometimes it’s not enough to cover all the necessities.”

For her part, the 19-year-old wants to extend the organization’s mission by providing hope and encouragement to foster care children to pursue their dreams.

“I came from a foster home and went on to achieve everything I’ve achieved,” she said. “I’m just hoping it can inspire other foster kids to never give up and to always pursue your dreams. And to play sports and get good sleep... My message is: ‘There are no limits.’”