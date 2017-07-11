Simple life hacks: 5 Tips to Get Better Sleep

Sleep is very important for everyone. Everyone needs to be able to sleep for at least 6 hours every day. Poor sleep patterns on a regular basis can be affecting your life by a lot. People who have experienced this would know how hard it is to get up in the morning to go to work when you haven’t had a good night’s sleep the previous night or even the previous week. Your mood also gets affected with lack of sleep. You are more likely to be more irritable and cranky.

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be that way. Good sleep should be something that comes naturally. We didn’t always suffer from sleep loss. There was a time when we all used to have perfect sleep. Not only should sleep be natural, but it also is vitally necessary for us. We can’t live without good sleep, it will keep on getting worse and worse the longer we go without it. And so, with no further delays, let’s get on to the 5 tips that can help you to get some more sleep.

Set a Regular Time to Get Up In the Morning Each Day

By getting up at a fixed time each morning, you allow your brain to understand how much sleep you should be getting. Your brain will start to understand that if you are supposed to get up each day at this time, then you are automatically allotted so much time more to sleep than what it is used to. The key thing with this technique is that you do not just do this on weekdays but also on weekends. The timing for each day does not necessarily need to be the same time, but it is necessary that you know what time you expect to wake up in the morning and your subconscious mind will take care of the rest.

Set a Regular Time to Go to Sleep at Night

As with the earlier tip, this is essential, this tip needs to be done with the previous one as they both work with each other. As your brain starts to see habits of going to bed at the same time and then waking up at the same time, your brain will understand better what time is allotted for sleep. Of course, our lives can change quickly very often, so we would need to be able to go to bed at the time we planned, if not, just make sure to get at least 6 hours of sleep while still waking up at the set time.

Create a Bedtime Ritual

As I stated earlier, our brains understand patterns. When we are in darkness, we often get drowsy and want to sleep because we are often only in darkness when it is time to go to bed. So, when you go to sleep make sure that you do some sort of routine that would allow your brain to understand that it is time for bed. For many people, this could be your nightly bathroom routine of showering and then brushing your teeth. This can be an effective way to let your body know that it is time for sleep if you do it many times in the same way.

Control Your Environment

Your environment is extremely important when trying to fall asleep. Most people often underestimate this one, but it can often be one of the most important reasons as to why you aren’t getting any sleep. The mattress that you sleep on is also very important. You need to ensure that your mattress is made of natural materials that are conventional such as organic cotton, organic latex mattress rubber, and organic wool. Make sure to avoid vinyl/PVC and polyurethane foam. Remember, your comfort in bed heavily impacts your ability to sleep.

Don’t Think About It

Often what people do in bed is that they start thinking about all these various things that had happened to them throughout the day. When you are in your bed, you may find that you do this automatically without consciously trying to do it. This is happening as a result of habit. You have always done this and so you are continuing to do it. Unfortunately, not all habits are good. This is one of the many habits that you are going to need to change. In order to get the peaceful sleep your mind has to be relaxed, but by thinking about things, you are keeping it active and running. This solution to this is an old simple trick that really works. Focus on your breathing. People often find it hard to think of nothing, so the simplest thing to do is to just listen to yourself breath. This will get you to relax more and eventually fall asleep faster.