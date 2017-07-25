Simple Rehab Projects To Help Sell Your Home In A Hurry

Selling a home is no walk in the park; it’s a complicated process with numerous hoops to jump through. That said, selling a home in a hurry, like someone that needs to move “yesterday,” for example, can be downright intimidating. Completing what will likely be one of the largest transactions in your entire life in a relatively short window takes nothing short of a miracle. Or does it?

As it turns out, there are several things you can to speed up the home selling process. And while each home will require it’s own individual “touch,” I am convinced that there are some universal rehab projects that can move things along at any property.

If you have to sell your home in a hurry, may I recommend the following rehab projects to get the ball rolling?

Update The “Curb Appeal”

Selling a home can be as complicated or as easy as you make it out to be. Those without the “knowhow” to facilitate a timely and profitable transaction will seemingly do everything in their power to get in their own way. It’s worth noting, however, that selling a home can be broken down into simple steps, the first of which is nothing more than making a good first impression. And therein lies the secret to a fast sale: starting off not he right foot. Not only will making a good first impression increase demand, but it could even entice some competition between buyers.

Not unlike your typical relationship, making a good first impression can go a long way in helping homeowners sell their property. And, for what it’s worth, nothing makes a better first impression than the home’s very own curb appeal; the two are practically synonymous with each other.

Your home’s curb appeal, or its outward appearance garnered by “passer-byers,” is exactly what it sounds like: its ability to create demand based solely on its inherent physical features. In other words, it’s the impression left on prospective buyers when all they do is set their eyes upon your property. And since some sellers may not get a chance to make a second impression, the first one (the curb appeal) is more important than ever in a market as competitive as today’s. So if you are intent on selling your home as fast as possible, I recommend updating its curb appeal.

Start off by giving the landscaping some well-deserved attention. If for nothing else, landscaping is typically the most obvious feature associated with a home’s curb appeal. That said, it’s in your best interest to do a little yard work. The good news: a small budget can go a long way in this department. Rid your property of any unsightly foliage and feel free to make a few alterations where you see fit. Freshen up flower beds with seasonal plants and give your yard a much needed “pop” of color.

The idea here is to create an environment that is welcoming; one that makes prospective buyers want to take a look at the inside. After all, what is curb appeal if not for an ingenious attempt to get buyers to tour the inside of your home. Remember, your curb appeal is your best shot at making a good first impression. If you want to not only sell, but sell fast, you had better put your best for forward.

Windows & Doors

In attempting to sell a home, a little bit can go a long way. In fact, there are details — some big, some small — that the majority of prospective buyers will favor over just about everything else. And, fortunately for you, there are a few details that can be addressed with relative ease that will make all the difference to buyers: doors and windows. As it turns out, buyers have developed an affinity — of sorts — for new doors and windows. Not only do they look incredibly nice and suggest the home was taken care of, but newer doors and windows also eliminate one more thing from the to-do list once the home is purchased. Surprisingly, most buyers don’t want to take on a million title project the second they move into a home. If you can take care of the doors and windows before they even step foot inside, you will be doing them and yourself a great favor.

It’s worth noting that doors and windows are not an insignificant investment; they do require a bit of capital. However, I view them as more of an investment than anything else. While installing doors and windows around your typical single-family home can run anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, I can assure you that they are well worth the cost of admission. Initially, the cost will set you back, but the addition of new doors and windows can very easily recoup the expense at the time of sale. Perhaps even more importantly, they will do their best to increase demand. And therein lies the real advantage: when demand increases, it’s entirely possible to sell a home faster and for more money.

Appeal To The Largest Audience Possible

I am convinced that the idea of buying and selling real estate is a numbers game. Case in point: the more people you can attract to your property, the more demand you will stand to become the beneficiary of. And for those of you that are less inclined to agree with my sentiment, consider the alternative: any attempt to sell a property without demand will fall on deaf ears. If for nothing else, it’s demand that moves properties.

It’s a sad truth, but a reality nonetheless: demand (more or less) dictates the majority of today’s home sales. If you can find yourself on the good side of demand, you stand a better chance at not only selling fast, but also for more money. Without it, you could very easily watch your home sit stagnant on the market.

It’s worth noting, however, that in creating demand for a property, owners must do a lot more than wish and hope. To be certain that your home meets the criteria of more people, you have to think in terms of neutrality. In no way, whatsoever, should your house cater to a very specific niche of buyers. Instead, be sure to catch the attention of as many people as possible. The idea is to remain neutral and attract more buyers than you turn away; every decision should be made with that very concept in mind.

In doing so, refrain from making personal “touches.” In other words, avoid doing things like painting the interior of your home a color only a select audience could love, or even decorating with unusual “knick knacks” that conjure up anything less than nostalgic memories. You would be surprised at how many people don’t want to see your creativity reign supreme in their potential future home. Instead, give them a neural canvas that they can paint themselves. Keep things simple and let them envision what it would be like to live in the property.