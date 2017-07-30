Simple Rules

“Tomorrow the world may burst into fragments. In that threat hanging over our heads there is a lesson of truth. As we face such a future, hierarchies, titles, honors are reduced to what they are in reality: a passing puff of smoke. And the only certainty left to us is that of naked suffering, common to all, intermingling its roots with those of a stubborn hope.”– Albert Camus

If you are not where you are supposed to be at this moment in any area of your life, it is time to stop and think what you need to change in order to fulfill your dreams and goals.

Negative experiences and people are part of the world we live in. We cannot get away from that unless we decide to live in a desert all alone. The greatness of a man lies in being him and what he must do despite the insurmountable opposition and obstacle from people all around. We must always be in the state of war with the world that is always trying to keep us to their standard rather than encouraging us to pursue our own dreams and follow our own heart.

“It takes a strong fish to swim against the current” said an ancient saying. Likewise, it takes a man of strong backbone, courage and perseverance to follow his own heart and trust himself while the wider world is telling him otherwise. If you do not think for yourself, be assured that you will spend your entire life working for someone else’s dream and doing things that were never a part of your own divine destiny.

To be honest, the path towards success, victory and happiness is not going to be an easy task. Life is not fair but the divinity that has created is fair. It has a particular place for each of us whether we come from a burnt out family or a great one. It does not matter where we come from, what really matters are where we are going. The man or a woman we will be 5 years from now is completely under our control. By controlling our actions and habits today, we can actually shape our family, marriage, finances, relationships, peace of mind etc.

Most people today are just running on a low gear when it comes to the potential of our brain. The human brain can do 20,000 trillion calculations per second and is more powerful than any other computer any man has ever built on this planet. It is a shame to be living in poverty with a brain and the mechanism of that capacity and potential. It is a time to realize that the creator of the universe has put in us all the things that we need in order to fulfill our dreams and goals. To look for an outside help in order to succeed is mere foolishness.

The unique ability that the creator has put in human beings is the ability to think for ourselves. However, we go to extreme pains to avoid thinking for our own life. The rampant suffering that exists in the creation today is because people have forgotten their true nature. They are busy feeding their own flesh and living their animal nature unless a sudden calamity hits them in the form of poverty, loss of loved ones, destroyed relationships and finances etc. If they would have been wise enough to stop and think before these disasters, these calamities could have been easily avoided.

That’s why you should think about yourself. If you don’t take care of yourself no one else will take care of you. You should take care of yourself. In this world, nobody is perfect, Just try to be an excellent example of a human being. T. E. Lawrence says “All men dream: but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dream with open eyes, to make it possible” There is no limit to the level of success and achievement a human being can achieve. The technologies and inventions of today were unimaginable by the people of the past. Our ancestors would never have thought that one day people would be flying to the space and traveling to the moon. The mind of the man has the ability to do things that are beyond the comprehension of the finite human.

To live a life of mediocrity is a greatest sin of all and a man who just lives for hand to mouth is the greatest failure. Each man is born with an unlimited potential that will any day surpass the accomplishment of Shakespeare, Julius Caesar, Napoleon, Roosevelt, Churchill etc. We are in the world to make it a better place for ourselves and the future generations. Our legacy should be one of a great life of success and accomplishment. We should set a great example for the future generations to follow just like our ancestors have done. Great men exist so that there can be greater men in the future.

Life is growth and nature seems to exist for those who are continuously accepting the invitation of nature and entering into this new world continuously. We grow and become better when we accept the changes that make us better however, we fail miserably if we deny the law of nature by dwelling on the past pains, struggles, convulsions and despair. Look at the sky, look at the stars, look at the trees and the ocean; they all seem to be enjoying the present while accepting the changes.