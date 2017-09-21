Simple Tips to Boost Athletic Performance

Whether you are an accomplished athlete and involved in sports on a professional basis, or whether you are involved just as a hobby and a way of getting into shape, there are various ways in which you can boost your performance. Many people have found a range of ways that can help them to boost their performance. This can make a huge difference in a wide range of ways.

Some of the additional solutions that can help

If you are looking for other solutions that can help when it comes to boosting performance, there are various tips you can use. Some of the main ones include:

· Calorie restriction during exercise: Some people try to replace all of the calories that they burn off during exercise but this can lead to bloating, poor performance, and other problems. Instead, you should try and restrict your calorie intake to a maximum 300 calories per hour during exercise.

· Be mindful about fluid intake: We all know that staying hydrated is important during physical activity. However, there is a risk of overdoing it and studies show that over-hydration can cause serious health problems in addition to affecting performance. You should keep fluid to around 550-800 ml per hour while exercising to help performance and avoid health issues.

· Make sure you consume some protein: If you are exercising for more than two hours, you need to ensure you have protein as well as carbohydrate. In fact, you will need to try and get 10 percent or so of your energy from protein when exercising for this long. One way to do this is through using a product that contains carbs and soy protein such as Perpetuem.

· Avoid filling up on carbohydrate the night before: If you are taking part in an athletic or sporting event, avoid filling up on food the night before in a bid to fill up on carbohydrates. This will just be eliminated or will turn to body fat. Eat what you need to in order to fill yourself up but don’t force-feed yourself in the hope that it will help your performance.

· Don’t eat a meal too close to the event: You should avoid eating a meal too close to the event you are taking part in. For instance, if you are taking part in a race, make sure you eat several hours prior to the event otherwise you could end up adversely affecting your performance.