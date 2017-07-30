Simple ways to let go

My psychology tutor found wearing an elastic band on his wrist was an excellent reminder. When he was self-critical, he gently flicked it and said. “Is that kind, what would I rather think and feel instead?” He discovered turning his inner conversation around to upbeat happier, thoughts worked wonders.
Novel Reminders
Here are other ways that can work for you too. A company owner working successfully with second-class wood, found that removing damage and knots offered novel ways to create furniture of attractive quality. The knots that dropped onto the factory floor he gave to me. I found holding and rubbing these made them shine so I passed them onto others who kept them in their pockets. These became a reminder that kindness was good for them too. They were very popular for all, especially for children.
What will you choose?
Others, loved choosing their’s to take home. In my consulting room, there is a tiny wooden chest of drawers those wanting a reminder decided what to choose from this. There were tiny colourful wrist-bands, lovely wood knots, shiny pebbles and little shells. Many said their reminder was magical for them and for their children. What would you choose to have in your pocket as a reminder for you too?
CONVERSATIONS