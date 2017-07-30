Simple ways to let go

My psychology tutor found wearing an elastic band on his wrist was an excellent reminder. When he was self-critical, he gently flicked it and said. “Is that kind, what would I rather think and feel instead?” He discovered turning his inner conversation around to upbeat happier, thoughts worked wonders.

Novel Reminders

Here are other ways that can work for you too. A company owner working successfully with second-class wood, found that removing damage and knots offered novel ways to create furniture of attractive quality. The knots that dropped onto the factory floor he gave to me. I found holding and rubbing these made them shine so I passed them onto others who kept them in their pockets. These became a reminder that kindness was good for them too. They were very popular for all, especially for children.

What will you choose?