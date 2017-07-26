Sinclair outfoxes Fox

My most recent Nation column is called “Trump’s Allies Are Taking Over the Media and Creating Their Own Reality” and asks the question “Is anybody paying attention?” and you can find it here: https://www.thenation.com/article/trumps-allies-are-taking-over-the-media-and-creating-their-own-reality/

Alter-reviews: McCoy Tyner, now 78 was recently chosen for the Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame at Jazz@LincolnCenter. The former pianist for the John Coltrane Quartet, 1960-65 has been a mainstay of the jazz scene, both traditional and Coltrane-ish, for many decades and has appeared on countless classic albums. It’s not only with Coltrane on the masterpieces, A Love Supreme and My Favorite Things, but also with everyone from Sonny Rollins, Lee Morgan, Ron Carter and Wayne Shorter among many, many others. Last week, for one night only, Tyner joined Gerald Cannon, Sherman Irby and Francisco Mela for a short set that demonstrated that however briefly, he can still summon up the magic. He earned multiple standing ovations from the sold out crowd and the admiration and affection in the room was truly inspiring. The music wasn’t bad either. For next season’s schedule, see jazz.org

Later in the week, I was back out in Amagansett at the Stephen Talkhouse for a set by Southside Johnny and the Poor Fools. I have to say, this is about the loosest band I have ever seen. Southside was teaching some of the guys the songs as they were playing them. The vocals were shared all around and it was not infrequent for people to switch instruments in the middle of the song. If you just wanted to hang out and hear some fun music—and drink quite a bit—you can’t go wrong with Southside. If you were listening carefully, well, I really liked the new arrangement of “I Don’t Want to Go Home” and “Love on the Wrong Side of Town.” But it’s a much more democratic band than the Jukes, and so know that in advance. The Stephen Talkhouse schedule is here: http://stephentalkhouse.com/

Readers of this space may or may not be aware of the now almost-forgotten genius of Allan Sherman. If so, I strongly recommend Mark Cohen’s biography, Overweight Sensation: The Life and Comedy of Allan Sherman. Sherman is a crucial figure in the history and sociology of postwar American Jewish life and also a very funny writer of parody songs, as well as a deeply under-rated, but I would submit, great vocalist. Get a hold of “My Son the Folksinger” if you have the temerity to doubt my words.

I did not know (or maybe remember) this but 25 years ago, the Circle in the Square put on a show based on Sherman’s songs called “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh”—the opening lyrics to his breakthrough hit about “Camp Grenda.” Now, somehow, Feinstein’s 54 Below, a wonderful cabaret space in the Theater District, assembled the original cast to perform it again. It was an energetic performance before an enthusiastic audience and it was a treat to see Tovah Feldshuh work through her Scarsdale mom shtick on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in this guise, stretching to play a New Rochelle mom. When it was over, it made me appreciate Sherman even more. Get “My Son the Folksinger.” Accept no substitutes. But check out Feinstein’s/54 Below schedule here https://54below.com/