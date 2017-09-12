Sinead O’Connor Claims She Was Beaten Daily By Mom: ‘She Ran A Torture Chamber’

Sinéad O’Conner claims that starting when she was a young child, she was physically and sexually abused by her mother. The singer, who found fame in her 20s with her rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” says that after her parents separated, her mother made her and her siblings live in a shed and that she suffered beatings at the hands of her mother daily.

“She was not well … Either she was just a sadist and a pedophile, or she was possessed by the devil,” O’Connor tells Dr. Phil in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday. “She ran a torture chamber. It was a torture chamber. She was a person who took delight, would smile, in hurting you.”

Dr. Phil show

O’Connor says one of her earliest memories is her mother telling her that she wished she wasn’t born. She claims her mother only wanted boys so she cut O’Connor’s hair short and made her dress like a boy.

In the video above, O’Connor describes the daily beatings she says she received. And, hear what O’Connor says her mother did when she wore a dress missing a button, and why she claims as a child she was “terrified” when Summer vacation started.

“The only thing you’d be sure of every day is you’re going to get the [expletive] kicked out of you when you hear the steps of her waking up. Literally, me and my brother used to pee our pants,” O’Connor says, adding that the abuse continued until she was 13 and ran away. “She used to make me say over and over ‘I’m nothing. I’m nothing,’ while she was beating me … After a while, you begin to believe it, in fact, you are nothing.”

