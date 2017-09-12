Sinead O’Connor Describes Event She Says Made Her Suicidal: ‘I Lost My Mind’

Singer Sinéad O’Connor says she recently posted a video to Facebook to get the attention of her family, who she claims don’t “even care” about her. The video, which caught the attention of her fans and went viral, seemed to show the Grammy Award-winning singer desperate for help.

“I just can’t understand how a person can be left alone, and I wanted everybody to see what it’s like; it’s why I’m making this video,” O’Connor says in the video. “All the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like [expletive].”

Dr. Phil Show

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil, O’Connor explains her motive.

“I hoped in my kidney stone madness that my family would see it and go, ‘Oh my God, we didn’t realize it’s that bad. We’ll go get her,’” the one-time multi-platinum artist tells Dr. Phil on Tuesday’s episode.

“Are you mentally ill?” Dr. Phil asks her.

“I don’t believe I am, no. Unless you say that complex post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental illness,” O’Connor says.

In the video above, hear why O’Connor says, “I lost my mind,” after a radical hysterectomy. And, hear why she says she’s tried to kill herself eight times.

Watch more of this exclusive interview on Dr. Phil on Tuesday. Check here to see where you can tune in.