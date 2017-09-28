Sing with the wind, fly with the birds in folktales of the Russian Far East

Once Upon a Time… This phrase which begins folktales and fairytales for younger children all over the world has an equivalent in all the cultures. Russia is no exception. But Russia is the largest country in the world and its population and cultures are as diverse as the nature of the land. Consequently, the stories which are passed from one generation to the next, the folktales and fairytales, are also different. European Russia’s culture and literature is far more similar to Western Europe than that of a huge flat expense of Siberia and the Far Eastern Region. This extends from the Ural Mountains eastwards, bounded in the north by the Arctic Ocean and in the south by Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and China. Most of the area is covered with swamps and the Taiga forests.

Siberia's original inhabitants were hunting, fishing and herding tribes whose cultures are related to those of the native Indian people in north America. Scientists believe that the ingenious people of the Russian Far East crossed to the Americas across the Bering land bridge as far back as ten thousand years ago. The similarities in the folklore of the American Indians and the Siberian Russians are remarkable, as well as the similarities of the ingenious language (North American Na-Dene language and Siberian Yeniseian language) which belong to the same language family. The folklore of the Russian Far East is similar to the native Indian stories full of local myths and legends. In both of these cultures humans depended on and respected the animals and nature, believing that all the live creatures as well as sun, moon, rivers and mountains and everything that surrounded them, had their own spirit.

The diverse climate and temperatures in Siberia (from -40 in winter to +30 in summer) suggests that the ingenious people of the land had a lot of amazing experiences living in the region with such extreme weathers. Baikal, the deepest lake in the world and the rivers Volga and Yenisei also provided endless fascination with nature and became the basis and the setting of many of the region’s folk tales. The rich variety of animal life included tigers, reindeers, moose, sable, bears, walruses, grey wolves, Baikal seals, beautiful and very vocal birds, black-billed grouse, Siberian accentors, great grey owls, golden eagles, willows, loons, swoons, mocking birds and cuckoos. Each had their own personality and habits and provided endless material for children’s stories. These were passed from one generation to the next. In place of a scientific explanation for many natural phenomena, they served a useful purpose by educating children about the land they were born into.

The more fascinating the personality or the colouring of the animal or the bird, the more powerful the stream or river was or the deeper the lake, the more chance there was that this particular animal, bird or natural phenomena would end up in a story. The largest tiger in the world, the Siberian Tiger, the brown bear (which became the national symbol of Russia), the large grey wolf (the villain of the Russian fairy tales), the clever fox, the cheeky mocking bird, the sneaky cuckoo - which prefers to discreetly place her eggs in the other birds’ nests to roosting on the nest by herself - all are the main characters in the children’s stories where I was brought up with as a child.

The stories also include myths about the creation of the earth, moon, sun, and stars and stories about evil spirits that are responsible for various misfortunes. Only when I had my own children did I realise the wealth of reading material that I have to find and import into my new country in order to introduce the kids to the culture I came from. Translating and adapting the stories of my childhood for English-speaking children was one of the most amazing experiences I have had. ‘The Boy Called Echo’, ‘Sleeping Sayan’, ‘How Chipmunk Got His Stripes’, ‘Who Taught the Birds to Sing’, ‘The Cuckoo’s Babies’ are all based on favourite stories I grew up with. It was important to me that they would end up in the ‘Siberian Folktales’ volume that came out this past summer. This book became the 3rd in the series ‘Tales of My Childhood’ and is the first covering the folklore of Russian Far East. The previous books (‘The Neeps’ and ‘Dom the Dough Ball’ as well as the fourth volume ‘Megan the Snow Maiden’) were all based on the folklore of the Western part of Russia thus those stories have much more in common with the European folktales and fairytales. Introducing children to cultures of distant and not so distant lands - it is the one the best way of opening the path to understanding and accepting our differences. So grab a book of fairytales from any culture you want to find out more about and start reading to your child.

