Even grumpy Simon Cowell couldn’t keep singer Johnny Manuel from the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” ― not as long as Seal was in the house.

The “Kiss From A Rose” singer joined ex-wife and “AGT” regular Heidi Klum on the judges’ panel Tuesday night, showering praise on Manuel’s version of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately.”

But first Cowell told Manuel, who once toured with *NSYNC, “I thought it was quite annoying.” The panelist then asked Manuel to repeat 30 seconds of the song from his boffo first audition, Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” before conceding that the contestant was among the most talented singers on the show.

In the end, however, Cowell did nothing to hijack a happy ending.