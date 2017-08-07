U.K. Singer Praises Her Muffin Top And 'Saggy Boobies' In Hilarious Instagram Post

Stacey Solomon has no time for body shamers.

On Sunday, the British singer and TV personality ― who was trolled by British tabloid The Sun for not having perky breasts ― posted a video to Instagram detailing all the things she loves about her “bikini body.”

In the video, Solomon shouts out all of her favorite parts of her body, focusing on the parts that her body-shaming critics saw as “imperfections” and “flaws” and fodder to mock her for: her muffin top, her “saggy boobies” and her stretch marks.

“Muffin tops: not only are they insulating but who else can lay this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these babies,” Solomon says to the camera while laying on the outdoor stone floor and holding the fat on each side of her hips.

And her saggy boobies “may not look the best,” Solomon says, putting air quotes around “best,” but she no longer needs “a bag for anything on holiday.” The 27-year-old proceeds to show how she can use her boobs to hold practical items like ice pops and sunglasses ― a truly impressive feat!

Watch the full video below.

As of Monday afternoon, Solomon’s post had received over 240,000 views and 3,300 comments.

Solomon explained in the video caption why she decided to create the post.

“SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK! You’re all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful,” Solomon wrote. “I thought I’d make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled ‘imperfections’ because actually I love them, they’re part of me, and they have their uses!”

The singer wrote that the world would be a better place if more people lovingly showed off their body insecurities.