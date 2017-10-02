Singer-Songwriter Vin Ryan Gives Us a Fresh Approach to Modern Dance Music

I recently caught up with singer/songwriter Vin Ryan, who is fresh off a summer release of two infectiously catchy EPs: ‘White’ and ‘Blue’. Since establishing himself on both coasts, Vin has been lighting up LA music venues with his unique full-band performance approach to Electronic Dance Music.

Vin’s style is rooted in a distinctive musical background: he began classical piano training at the age of 3 while growing up in Jakarta, Indonesia. He also has sang tenor in choirs throughout his life. We discuss Vin’s songwriting process, and get a sneak peek into his ambitious plans to incorporate disparate performance elements into his live act, ranging from orchestras to DJ decks!

Let’s start off with your recent EPs: 'White' and 'Blue'. What inspired your idea of bisecting the debut into two different themes? Do you feel a dual personality when songwriting?

I started off writing songs without putting them into categories. When inspiration hits, I just write whatever comes to my mind. At first, it was a struggle for me to figure out how I was going to release my songs. Even still, I have a hard time when I have to tell people what kind of genre I like listening to; depending on my mood, it always changes. I feel the same way when writing songs too. I am not sure if it would be considered dual personality, since all the songs actually share similar messages. However, it is true that when I write, I can take the perspective of someone else and write from their point of view. In that case, I feel I really am becoming a different person when writing that song. I always relate when people say that everyone is an actor; we always wear layers of masks wherever we go and for different settings. In this case, I feel like I am an actor that writes songs. I have to place myself in different shoes in order to deliver the character’s purpose well. Often, that character might be myself in one specific moment. I have to remember that specific moment when performing/recording so I can give my best performance.

I always believe that a song has its own life. It was not until I finished writing all the songs, that I realized that I could really divide these ten songs into two different albums - one that is more upbeat and one that is more easy listening style. This division works really well for my audience too since most people like one style or the other. Therefore, by providing these two different styles, I am hoping to grab a wider target audience. It’s a win-win situation both for me as an artist as well as for the audience!

Were there any collaborations on the EP that clicked particularly well for you?

Yes! Most of my collaborations are amazing in my opinion. But, I would like to give a shout out to Sean Mulholland, who played the acoustic guitar for my songs “Can I Smile?” and “Don’t You Give Up” from the album ‘White’. He’s such an amazing guitarist. He always understands my artistic vision and is able to communicate with me even when I do not know what I want. That happens when we are composing songs. I always come up with the melodic line and a simple chord progression. He then takes the chords progression to the next level and does improvisation that I had not even thought of. In the end, we always reach the best result possible! He played for my live performances as well. I am really thankful to be able to collaborate with him and I am looking forward to continue working with him!

Your musical background is atypical for most Pop & Electronic artists: classical training in Indonesia. How has your upbringing influenced your songwriting? Does Gamelan, or other traditional Indonesian music styles, ever influence your work?

Classical music really plays a big role in my songwriting. I compose pop and electronic songs in the same way I would for classical! It’s all about building layers and making sure that each instrument has the right purpose in the song. Some of them are meant to carry more melodic lines, some are just pure accompaniments. I realized that no matter what the genre may be, music is music. It’s all about making something that is pleasing to listen to.

My upbringing plays a big part in my songwriting as well. This may sound weird, but I do use a lot of Indonesian instruments when I am writing music. Still, it does not guarantee its presence in the final product. Some of the instruments really drive me towards making beautiful melody, but sometimes they do not work in the end because they do not blend well with the rest of the tracks. I’m still working on it! I really want to make music that is traditionally based on Indonesian instruments. I will have to make sure they sound good. I have a couple of songs in mind right now, but still in the process of deciding how to approach them right. So, fingers-crossed, I will be releasing something like this soon!

What made you decide to bring your musical talents to Los Angeles?

This is another funny story. I had always dreamed of coming to the United States since I was a kid. I did not know why. I did not know that I wanted to pursue music back then. But, I just had a feeling that America is going to be the place where I reach my dream. I’m so glad that I had that chance to pursue my education further here in the States. I never thought of going to Los Angeles specifically, but since I was accepted to the University of Southern California, I just followed my path here. Then, everything was just kind of unraveled slowly to me. First, I grew my interest in entertainment, and later, my passion in music which had always been inside me but I’d never seriously thought about. Now, I can finally be 100% sure that this is what I’m supposed to do and I am in the best place in the world to pursue this career.

Vin performing at The Mint in Los Angeles

In your live shows, do you perform exclusively with a band, or do you do you also use turntables and incorporate a DJ set mentality?

I have so far performed with a band since most venues that I have performed with are designed to have a band performing (acoustically speaking). But, I will for sure incorporate a DJ mentality when I get a chance to perform in music festivals or other more DJ appropriate venues in general. I am planning to start doing this next year. For me, when I have to incorporate this kind of modern value of performance, I have to take into account that the visual element matters a lot. Therefore, I would have to prepare extra elements such as bringing dancers into stage, synchronizing the lighting with the music and more interaction with the audience. To bring these elements into work, I have to make sure that the venues are capable of doing such things. But, ultimately, I would love to incorporate all of it at once! So, full band, DJ turntable, and even some orchestra as well. It sounds crazy, but I think it is totally doable!

Where do you feel most at home, the stage or the studio?

This is a tough question because I do love both. But, if I were to choose, I would probably choose studio. I do love performing in general, but I feel that I can use most of my creativity in the studio. It’s where all the magic happens to me. I get to do everything creative without worrying about anything. I care most about the message that I am delivering through my art work. I feel that I should use my talents to the fullest and I get to do that through songwriting. And in the end, recording also means performing in the studio. It all goes back to my love of performing.

Lastly, what has been your favorite (or craziest) experience on stage?