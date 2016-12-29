18 Tweets That Accurately Describe Being Single On New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve is complicated for singles: Sure, you might hit it off with someone at a pal’s party ― but you’re just as likely to end up as the designated photographer for all the couples there. (Don’t forget photo credit on that Insta pic, guys.)
Below, 18 relatable tweets from people who know all about the struggles of being single on New Year’s Eve.
1
i've never had a new years kiss, or a mistletoe kiss but i did have a hershey's kiss and it was spectacular— Words 🎅🏼 (@TheMindBlowings) December 30, 2014
2
NEW New Year's Eve Tradition: Instead of kissing someone at midnight, find a cool dog to pet— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) December 28, 2016
3
If you're upset about being single for Christmas, just remember that you'll also be single for New Year's Eve and all of next year as well.— Steve Dutzy (@SteveDutzy) December 2, 2016
4
Maybe if I get myself dressed up for the washing machine repair guy tomorrow, I'll have a date for New Year's Eve.— ⭐ Lisa ⭐ (@lasergirl70) December 20, 2016
5
Everyone's kissing somebody this New Year's Eve and I just matched with an Everything Bagel on Tinder... pic.twitter.com/rr2Y7X2qpG— Nia (@petalprincesss) January 1, 2016
6
New Year's Kisses? Psh. It's all about the single guy high fives!— Cody Matthew King (@Cody_King2010) December 31, 2013
7
#NewYearsEveDateRequirements your mom can't pick us up and drop us off.— baked.in.stl 😏 (@propapergirl) December 29, 2016
8
The only thing that'll be touching my lips at midnight is a wine bottle. TURN UP— keramel (@_keramel) January 1, 2015
9
Being single on New Year's Eve is all fun and games until you have to take a photo of a couple kissing at midnight— castihohoho🎅🏼 (@alaaahondra) December 31, 2015
10
NYE kiss solution: pass out before midnight so you won't think about not kissing anyone— Kristy Bendzick (@k_bendzick) December 29, 2016
11
Entered 2013 single.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 21, 2016
Entered 2014 single.
Entered 2015 single.
Entered 2016 single.
Will enter 2017 single.
Consistency is key. Major key. pic.twitter.com/UOPddszW4q
12
#NewYearsEveDateRequirements Yeah, a pulse will do— Kooplink (@mkupl) December 29, 2016
13
who will you be kissing on new year's— Pizza is Love (@LoveLikePizza) December 29, 2016
14
My "don't make love to Victoria's Secret models" resolution is going great so far— Eli Braden (@EliBraden) January 2, 2014
15
Me on New Year's Eve pic.twitter.com/lzlzhfNBl0— Words 🎅🏼 (@TheMindBlowings) December 24, 2014
16
Me on New Year's pic.twitter.com/i9KtqmkNa5— Steph✨ (@StephanieA96) December 29, 2016
17
🤔 #NewYearsEveDateRequirements— Jessica Chasteen (@jmchasteen) December 29, 2016
Must be:
Strong but fragile,
Transparent,
Cool,
Bubbly,
Full of fun...
Must be a champagne flute. 🥂😜
18
The only thing I'm kissing on New Year's Eve is this year goodbye— Erin Gillette (@erinmgillette) December 28, 2016
