Single Payer Is Alive And Obamacare Repeal Is Dead

This week on So That Happened: President Donald Trump dined with Democrats and on Wednesday night struck some sort of agreement with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Nancy Pelosi to avoid the deportation of Dreamers ― immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. But how much can Trump really accomplish by cutting out Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress? For answers, we talk to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Date and D.C. bureau chief Amanda Terkel.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Senate Democrats introduced legislation to expand Medicare for all Americans ― a huge deal. We talk to HuffPost reporter Daniel Marans, who interviewed Sanders, and health policy expert Jeff Young about what happens next.

And Equifax ― why does it exist and why aren’t Democrats doing everything they possibly can to abolish it and other parasitic credit monitoring companies? We put the question to HuffPost reporters Zach Carter and Paul Blumenthal.

“So That Happened” was hosted and produced this week by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

