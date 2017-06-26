Single Premiere: “Wish I Knew You” – Johnny Gates

Johnny Gates, of The Voice fame, is releasing his debut EP later this summer. The first single from the EP – “Wish I Knew You” – is scheduled for release July 14. The singer/songwriter hails from Rhode Island, but now resides in L.A. When interviewed by ET News, Gates acknowledged that releasing a solo record was his greatest dream.

Stylistically, “Wish I Knew You” probably comes closest to alt rock, with heavy elements of R&B and soul infused throughout. Remember, Blake Shelton called Gates the next Mick Jagger.

“Wish I Knew You” starts off slow and bluesy, with simple, grinding guitar chords, followed by Gates’ inimitable vocals. Gates has raspy tenor that exudes emotion and allows listeners the luxury of emotional commitment. There’s an easy intimacy to it; it tantalizes you because it authentically expresses the feelings most people have but can’t give utterance to – raw emotion.

The structure of the song is verse / chorus, and the chorus contains a great hook: “Wish I know you like he knows you.” And Gates injects the chorus with passionate apostrophes via his remarkable voice; and then on the verse he adds a feeling of desolation by tempering his passion, which is very effective. When he rasps out the line “I just want a little taste,” the desire and ache in his voice goes to an extreme and beyond and becomes wistfully tender. The background vocals on the chorus are restrained and unobtrusive, adding an intrinsic longing to Gates’ hunger to know the person he is singing to.

Good stuff!

Photo Credit: Johnny Gates/Ditto

About one-third of the way through, the drums enter – slow and thumping, reflecting the heart of the song. The guitar-driven melody is unpretentious, like the feelings expressed in the lyrics. If you listen carefully, you can detect just hint of grunge in the guitar, a hint that oozes into the melody. This smidgeon of grunge provides the melody with a sensitive and inflamed catchiness.

And whatever you do, listen to the entire song. As the tune ends, silence reigns; then after a few seconds, a single evocative guitar chord sounds. In effect, this single chord sums up the yearning of the whole song and the complications of human interrelations.

“Wish I Knew You” has it going on! It’s raw, powerful and eschews droll contrivances. Johnny Gates is the real deal both as a singer and a songwriter. “Wish I Knew You” will definitely put Gates in the upper echelons of the music world’s aristocracy. Superb stuff!