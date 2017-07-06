Single Review: “Ridin’ Slow” – Lafa Taylor

Lafa Taylor has a new single, called “Ridin’ Slow.” It’s the first single off his album Ridin’ Slow, which will drop later this summer on Mixto Music. Produced by the fifteen-year-old wunderkind known as Ordnry Yngstr, “Ridin’ Slow” is dope song that is perfect for riding slow.

Stylistically, Lafa Taylor should be tagged as hip hop. His sound blends smooth expressive vocals and a sonic flow that resonates with cultivated verve that avoids the dreary flatness of much of today’s hip hop music. Yet at the same time, pegging him as hip hop is a bit of a disservice, as his music goes beyond mere hip hop, adding tantalizing influences of soul, jazz and R&B. It’s a unique style and sound, unlike anyone else.

Good stuff!

“Ridin’ Slow” starts off with a nasty, laid-back groove, along with effective background vocal effects that really make the music pop. The melody is simple but contagious, with a light layering of instruments, along with great vocal harmonies. Riding on the keyboards, the melody has an edgy feel to it, while remaining persuasive with a slick calming feel.

Photo Credit: Lafa Taylor

“Half a tank of gas / we ain’t going fast” is the opening line to the lyrics and sets the stage for Taylor’s vocals, which frankly lack contemporary equivalence. He’s a bit like Drake or Anderson Paak, but there’s a cool and minimal element to his voice that emanates a cogent vitality. And when he goes falsetto, it’s unbelievably sweet and charming, like a confection of pure sonic elegance. Smooth as cashmere. In fact, the entire song is velvety and suave, oozing a mysterious subdued sensuality.

The production values are excellent, which speaks to the talent of Ordnry Yngstr. The bass drum thumps powerfully, while the snare pops eschew extension and go for a condensed snap that really complements the rhythm. And the background vocal milieu demonstrates an ear for what works and where complements are needed.

“Ridin’ Slow” is a dope song. The melody exhibits a restrained turbulence, while the instrumental harmonies serve to accent and advance the music. And you can’t go wrong with a voice like Taylor’s: silky and strong, exuding a polished flamboyance that’s easy to listen to.

Lafa Taylor has it going on! If this is an anticipatory taste of the flavor of his forthcoming album, it will be worth the wait.