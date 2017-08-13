Single/Music Video Review: “Good Ol’ Music” – Stellar Hip Hop Music From Jay Hunna

Hip hop artist Jay Hunna just released a new single/music video, called “Good Ol’ Music.” The single is from Jay’s forthcoming album Better Days, slated to drop September 8. Jay hails from Chicago’s south side. “Good Ol’ Music” pays tribute to hip hop, independent record shops and music from the good old days that you never quite forget.

Stylistically, Jay doesn’t like to be pigeonholed into a single genre. Still, his sound emanates the drift of hip hop blended with R&B and jazz elements, along with lyrics that relate stories designed to leave listeners feeling joy. “Good music translates in all languages. It creates a feeling of happiness and joy in most people, so I just want to reach every language and give them that experience,” explains Jay.

“Good Ol’ Music” starts off with mellow keyboards that transition into a flowing hip hop melody emanating R&B rhythmic elements. The melody rides the synth, undulating with a rolling movement that gets your shoulders rocking back and forth. The groove is solid, exuding a hint of jazz essence as the snare pops with crisp ghost beats. Jay’s voice is smooth and mellow, making it easy to listen to. And the resonant background vocals add brightness and depth to the music’s stream.

Photo Credit: Jay Hunna

The lyrics offer excellent phrasing and catchy rhymes, which demonstrate Jay’s ability to transform words into lyrics that grab the listeners’ attention. As the lyrics progress, he gives shout outs to Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Jay Z and other famous hip hoppers, remembering the wonderful music they produced and he listened to while growing up. Jay tells of how he used to walk home from high school dreaming of performing the same type of music that inspired him – the “good ol’ music.”

The video represents the same nostalgia as the lyrics. The opening is shot in black and white, as Jay pulls up in front of Dave’s Record shop. He’s driving a Maserati. As he exits his car and walks across the street to the shop, the video transitions to color. Entering the shop, he and the owner walk between rows of vinyl records, stopping to pull out one every now and then and discuss it. They drop a record on the turntable and continue browsing. Jay leaves with two or three purchases, gets in his car and drives down to the lake. It’s a beautiful summer day. He gazes over the water, watching the sail boats silhouetted against the high rises of the city, as he recalls the good ol’ days.

“Good Ol’ Music” is lit! Great lyrics, an infectious, mellow melody and Jay’s rich vocals make it a winner. Jay Hunna has it going on. If the forthcoming album contains more songs like “Good Ol’ Music,” it will be worth waiting for.