Sis, You're Not Alone

Everyday, instances are occurring that are trying to break us down. But for some reason, the African American female - more particularly the millennial African American female - has been more prone to unhealthy images and far too many burdens to bare. She has this "I can do anything & conquer the world without crying" attitude; but when she gets home, she feels like her entire world is falling apart. You know her - she's your sister, scrolling down her Instagram timeline reading an article about younger children throwing scalding boiling water on a fellow sleepover mate. Maybe she's your girlfriend clicking on a video of some famous celebrity allegedly caught cheating on their spouse. Better yet, she might be the girl who sits a cubicle across from you opening her email to see that she was thrown under the bus by an employee. Or maybe she is YOU, either creating a series of unfortunate events in her mind to self-sabotage a good thing or going through life without admitting help is needed.

Yes, it's true: we as black women are suffering silently because there is messaging telling us to be strong and carry on. That narrative gives us a sense of having expectations on aspects of life that shouldn't be limited. However, if we’re keeping it real for self, that's not real. Who gave you rules? Who gave you expectations? Is it because mommy, auntie and whomever did it so we must fulfill things in a certain order as well? Millennial women mainly raised by Baby Boomers and Generation X parents are living in the shadows of the people who reared them. We are living in the remnants of guilt, shame and sorrow passed down from one generation to the next. The effects are defining and creating a subconsciously repetitious pattern amongst us, so much so that we don't even heal properly.

We skew to pretty manicures and saying a prayer, calling it a “mental health day” and believing that we'll heal. Don’t we know that faith without works is dead? We look to memes and social media mantras instead of truly putting in the work to repair our lives. However, creating a sense of self truly takes an enormous amount of work. It begins with acceptance and admittance of whatever issues we need to personally work through, then holding ourselves and our past actions accountable. It’s seeking necessary assistance and finding whatever method is going to begin our healing process. It’s believing in ourselves enough to foster any changes in our lives that will breed better results. And it’s leaning on positive females in our lives to help us understand our individual processes of getting to our versions of happy.