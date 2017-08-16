Sisters Recreate Maternity Photo After Giving Birth Minutes Apart

Two sisters who gave birth minutes apart celebrated the “twin cousins” in an adorable way.
Corey Talbott and Katie Morgan gave birth to their daughters on Aug. 10, 2016, just 15 minutes apart. Talbott welcomed Ryatt Rae (her second child), and Morgan welcomed Indie Mae (her third). The siblings call their newest additions “twin cousins” as a nod to their birthdays.
Before giving birth, Talbott and Morgan took maternity photos in matching blue dresses and flower crowns.
It only seemed fitting that for the babies’ first birthdays, they should return to the same spot and recreate the photo in the same outfits ― this time, with the kids in tow.
“We even had our flower crowns remade,” Talbott told HuffPost. “It was so neat.”
Brenden Boggs of So Cute Photo took the original photo and came up with the idea to recreate it.
“We knew we wanted to do something creative for the babies’ birthday, and Brendan said, ‘Why don’t we recreate the maternity shoot?’ and we were all in,” Talbott said.
Talbott told HuffPost that Ryatt and Indie, who have their very own Instagram account, are growing quickly.
“Indie took her first two steps yesterday and I’m sure Ryatt will be shortly after,” she said. “They are so close just like real twins. It’s so magical to see their bond.”
Morgan and Talbott were already close before becoming mothers, but Talbott said parenthood has helped them bond even more.
“It is so special to be moms together and share these experiences hand in hand,” she said.
