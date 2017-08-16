Sisters Recreate Maternity Photo After Giving Birth Minutes Apart

Two sisters who gave birth minutes apart celebrated the “twin cousins” in an adorable way.

Corey Talbott and Katie Morgan gave birth to their daughters on Aug. 10, 2016, just 15 minutes apart. Talbott welcomed Ryatt Rae (her second child), and Morgan welcomed Indie Mae (her third). The siblings call their newest additions “twin cousins” as a nod to their birthdays.

Before giving birth, Talbott and Morgan took maternity photos in matching blue dresses and flower crowns.