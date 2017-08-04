Six Historic Activists We Wish Were Still Around, And Where to Find Them, in Northern Central New York State

Suffragists at 2017 VoteTilla, Newark NY

Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, and Mark Twain were all agitators of a sort. All pushed back against societal norms, all had much to say about social injustice, and Lord Knows what they would be tweeting and chattering about if they lived in today’s divisive political environment.

Anthony, Stanton, Tubman, Douglas and Twain all lived, at one time or another, in the same northern region of New York State – near Lake Ontario, the Erie Canal, and the Finger Lakes. Most knew each other, were friends and compatriots. In the mid 1800’s, this area of NY drew Abolitionists, Suffragists, proponents of Temperance, and other agitators to a whirlwind of evangelical fervor so hot, this corner of the State was known as “The burned over District.”

Friends and compatriots, Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony

While visiting these activists’ homes and gravesites - in Rochester, Seneca Falls, Auburn, and Elmira NY - I felt a wistful yearning for their return. Oh, how Mark Twain would snark on the goings on in today’s Washington DC; goodness gracious, what Frederick Douglas would say about racial relations in the country; gosh, how Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton would regard the last Presidential election; and Lordy, how Harriet Tubman would espouse the Godly principals of Charity and Service to those less fortunate.

Though they are not here in body, you can find all of these American change agents on one single visit to upstate NY. Here’s how: (and for those who want to learn more about each destination, click on each headline for the companion post at GetawayMavens.com)

Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas: Rochester NY

Susan B. Anthony House, Rochester NY

Susan B. Anthony House: On a leafy street lined with tidy Victorian homes, Susan B. Anthony’s house has been preserved to honor the face of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the USA. Anthony never married, and was the outgoing Yin to Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s scholarly, but quiet Yang. An Abolitionist Quaker who worked with fellow Rochester resident, Frederick Douglas, to abolish slavery, Anthony was not initially a Suffragist. After meeting Elizabeth Stanton in Seneca Falls, however, she turned her attention to Women’s Rights. As you stand in her front parlor, you’ll hear how Anthony was arrested in this very room. In 1872, when Black men could vote, Anthony used the 14th Amendment (US Citizens shall not be deprived of life, liberty or property) to argue her right to vote at a barbershop down the street serving as a Voter’s Registration site. Though 15 other women voted (with proper registration) on Election Day, Anthony was the only one arrested. Before her trial, she traveled from town to town, giving her speech, “When is it illegal for an American Citizen to vote?” On the day of her trial, the judge forbade Anthony to speak on her own behalf. Anthony persisted and spoke out anyway, reciting again her “American Citizen” speech to a courtroom packed with reporters. It was a turning point in the Women’s Suffrage movement (and yes, her vote for Ulysses S. Grant did count). Susan B. Anthony never lived to see the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. She died at age 86 in 1906, her funeral packed with 10,000 mourners.

Susan B. Anthony Grave, Rochester NY

Mount Hope Cemetery: the final resting places of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas. Every four years, on Election Day, several hundred women make a pilgrimage to Susan B. Anthony’s grave to place “I Voted” stickers on her tombstone. On Nov. 8th, 2016, so many men and women showed up (some estimate 10,000), it made national news.

Frederick Douglas Grave, Rochester NY

A commemorative inscription near the grave of Frederick Douglas reads: born 1818, died 1895; Escaped Slave, Abolitionist, Suffragist, Journalist and Statesman; Founder of the Civil Rights Movement in America; and, according to the current US President, “an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more.”

Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Seneca Falls NY – With Karolyn Grimes from It’s A Wonderful Life

Women’s Rights National Historic Park, Seneca Falls NY

Women’s Rights National Historic Park. The story of Seneca Falls focuses most on suffragist, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who moved here from Boston with her husband and first several of her 7 children. Without the distractions of the city, Stanton’s fervor for Equality blossomed here. At the time, women didn’t have rights to their own children, title to property, or ability to vote. Stanton, an academic essayist and thinker, wrote the Declaration of Sentiments – an “alt” Declaration of Independence - which she presented at the hastily planned First Women’s Rights Convention here in 1848. The National Historic Park includes a museum of Women’s Suffrage, exhibits about Women’s Rights then and now, and next door, the restored Wesleyan Chapel – where, 169 years ago, that First Women’s Rights Convention was held. Though 300 people attended, only 100 signed The Declaration of Sentiments, as it was dangerous to do so. The First Women’s Rights Convention got the ball rolling on a very public issue, but it needed a firebrand to turn it into a movement. That’s where Susan B. Anthony, who did not attend this first conference, came into play.

When Susan Met Elizabeth, Seneca Falls NY

When Anthony Met Stanton sculpture. In May 1851, Susan B. Anthony was in Seneca Falls for a Temperance meeting, when a mutual friend, Amelia Bloomer (inventor of the liberating pantaloons that bear her name), introduced her to Elizabeth Cady Stanton on a street corner - a chance meeting that changed the course of history. It’s been said, “Elizabeth forged the thunderbolts, but Susan hurled them.” Until then, Susan B. Anthony drew on her considerable oratory skills for temperance and anti-slavery purposes. Stanton turned them towards women’s rights.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Home NPS, Seneca Falls NY

Stanton’s Home. Elizabeth Stanton raised 7 high-spirited children in this modest house, now about half the size it was originally, in 1847, when she moved in. Susan B. Anthony visited often to watch the kids so Stanton could write, mostly while Stanton’s husband was away doing Abolitionist work. Elizabeth Cady Stanton was born in 1815, died in 1902 at age 87, leaving many diaries and letters – including one to Teddy Roosevelt (and his wife) informing the then President that he could be the “next Lincoln” if he emancipated women. That letter was never sent.

National Women’s Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls NY

National Women’s Hall of Fame – soon to be Center For Great Women. This museum’s mission – “Showcasing great women, inspiring all” was long in coming. Just 10% of historical figures represented in today’s textbooks are female. The Hall of Fame was established to bring attention to that fact, and to highlight women who deserve a much larger role in American History. Twenty women were first inducted in 1973, with 10 more inducted every other year, nominated by the public and adjudicated by experts in each field. The Women’s Hall of Fame has outgrown its store-front space, so in 2018, the whole exhibit plus some will move into a new/old space across the canal – the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill – and rebrand as The Center for Great Women. (Now seeking Angel Contributors).

Karolyn Grimes, aka Zuzu from It’s A Wonderful Life, Seneca Falls NY

It’s A Wonderful Life Museum. Karolyn Grimes, who at 6 years old played Zuzu in the heartfelt holiday movie, had the kind of life ripe for a Frank Capra film. She grew up in Hollywood, and worked with Buster Keeton, Bing Crosby, Jimmy Stewart, and Cary Grant (her favorite), before her mother died of cancer when she was 14 and her father was killed in a car accident the following year. Grimes was shipped off to her Uncle and “mean Aunt” in Missouri, where she was forbidden to act, and “learned about real people” – merchants, teachers and others - who “gave her the opportunity to see there are good people in the world.” Grimes became a Medical technician, married three times (her first husband was killed while deer hunting), had seven children, and in 1980, “a reporter asked if I played ZuZu in It’s A Wonderful Life.” This led to fan mail, interviews, and her very first viewing of the movie. Ever. At 40 years old. In 1993, Target used It’s A Wonderful Life in its ads, and, with the other Bailey-kid actors, she was hired to represent the film where it was supposedly set, in Seneca Falls NY. Fifteen years ago, the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival drew a few hundred people. Now, 10,000 to 20,000 people attend. The Museum, however, is open year round.

Vintage Garden B&B, Newark NY

** While checking out sites in Rochester and Seneca Falls, stay between them at the Vintage Garden B&B, Newark NY. Just 30 minutes from Seneca Falls, (and 45 minutes from Rochester) in the small, walkable Erie Canal town of Newark, this exquisite 5-room B&B has a special pedigree. It was the home of Charles Perkins and headquarters of the Jackson Perkins Rose Co. – the floral brokers who brought roses to America. So you can just imagine how beautiful the grounds are. (Prior to the Jackson-Perkins Mail Order Rose introduction at the 1939 World’s Fair, only the very wealthy could afford these flowing plants). In 2006, Kimberlee and Michael Meeks moved from California to Newark, a “Mayberry picturesque community on the Canal,” purchased this fine Tudor mansion – first built in 1838, renovated in the 1920’s – and have been “restoring it ever since.” Many guests are through bicyclists on the Erie Canal Bike Trail looking for a splurge, TLC and a luxury overnight. They find it all here.

Harriet Tubman: Auburn NY

Rev. Paul Gordon Carter, Harriet Tubman Home National Historic Park, Auburn NY

Harriet Tubman Home National Historic Park. A visit to Tubman’s home begins in the Visitor’s Center, with an excellent timeline orientation by Reverend Paul Gordon Carter, whose dramatic speechifying brings Harriet Tubman to life. In front of a room-length information panel, Paul takes us through Tubman’s years; born Araminta “Minty” Ross in 1822 to Ben Ross and Harriet Green in Poplar’s Neck MD; marries free man John Tubman and takes her mother’s first name and his last; rescues family time and time again, bringing them to Lake Ontario, 450 miles away; returns to rescue her husband only to find he’d married someone else; chosen to be scout and spy for the Union Army – the first woman of any color to lead a troop into war; meets Abolitionist, Lucretia Mott, in Philadelphia, who is friends with Susan B. Anthony and William Seward (of Seward’s Folly fame) in upstate NY; Seward sells Tubman 7 acres of land in Fleming/now Auburn NY at a time when even white women didn’t own property; 1869, the first book about Tubman, Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman, is published; the same year, Tubman marries Nelson Davis, a man 20 years her junior – no kids; in 1870 Tubman buys 25 acres for $1450 to establish a Home for the Destitute Elderly. That home operated as a Home for the Aged until the 1940’s and is now part of the Harriet Tubman Home National Park – as is her brick house in the process of being restored.

Harriet Tubman Grave, Auburn NY

Harriet Tubman Davis Grave, Fort Hill Cemetery. Tubman is buried as she lived, humbly, with no fanfare. Her grave is marked by a simple headstone and can be found just in front of a tall evergreen tree in this park-like cemetery.

Springside Inn, Auburn NY

** Stay two miles from Harriet Tubman’s Home at the 7-room luxury Springside Inn. First built in the early 1800’s as a farmstead on Lake Owasco, the property became the Dutch Reform Church’s Springside Boarding School for Boys in 1851. Mentioned in the first book about Harriet Tubman, written in 1869 - Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman – Springside was quite possibly on the Underground Railroad. Freedom Seekers would leave railcars about ¼ mile away and make their way, sometimes with Harriet Tubman’s help, to the thicket behind the inn to hide. This possibility just thrills Sean Lattimore, a local who, with his wife, Beth, bought this property from in-laws 18 years ago and has owned and improved it ever since. Rooms are immaculate, bright, and dressed in Federal finery - with modern day appointment. In-House restaurant, Oak and Vine, is one of the best in town.

Mark Twain: Elmira NY

Mark Twain’s Study, Elmira College, Elmira NY

Mark Twain’s Study, on the campus of Elmira College. All Twain devotees will want to step right in to where America’s best humor writer and social critic did much of his thinking, writing, and cigar smoking. In fact, some of the most important American literature, including the Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, was mostly written right here, in this gazebo-like study on the campus of Elmira College. Why Elmira? This is where his beloved wife, Olivia Langdon, was from and where he spent most summers after they were married. Why on this college campus? It didn’t start off here. Olivia’s sister, Susan Crane, had a summer home, called Quarry Farm, near Elmira on the Chemung River, and in 1871 invited Olivia and Mark for the summer. By 1874, rumor had it that Twain’s cigar smoke was irritating everyone in the house, so the family built him a stand-alone study, in the shape of a steamboat pilot house, positioned on a bluff overlooking the Chemung River where he could smoke to his heart’s content. Mark Twain and his family came up to Elmira for 20 consecutive summers, three months each time. It was his most productive time of life. But Twain’s later years were wracked with tragedy. His first-born son died at age 1 ½, and two out of three of his daughters, and Olivia, passed away before he did. After Mark Twain’s death in 1910, the Langdon’s still owned Quarry Farm, and strangers were traipsing on the property to see the Great Writer’s study. Twain’s niece, Ida Langdon a professor of English at Elmira College, made arrangements to move his Study 2 ½ miles to the campus. In 1983, Quarry Farm was bequeathed to Elmira College as a “Scholars Retreat,” where those studying Mark Twain Literature stay for two weeks sessions.

Mark Twain Grave and Family Plot, Elmira NY

Mark Twain’s Grave, Woodlawn Cemetery. Twains grave, inscribed “Samuel Langhorne Clemens – Mark Twain,” is one of the most visited in the country. Though he died in Hartford, CT, he is buried in Elmira with Olivia, and all of his children, including the one daughter who outlived him – Clara.