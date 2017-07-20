Six Months of Trump: Where Things Stand, What Didn't Happen

I awoke this morning to find it was not Judgement Day but simply morning.

A little cloudy, might have some showers later. Things looked pretty normal. I ran the usual checks to make sure I hadn’t awoken in some alternate reality, that I had not slept through a time vortex and risen in a world run by super-intelligent apes, that sort of thing. Nope, regular everything. The milk in the fridge that was a little on edge yesterday morning was kinda ripe today.

Trump’s been in office for six months as of today and everything is… sorta normal. He’s a crappy president, pretty much as we expected. I don’t see he’s done much good, but on the other hand looking over what the media, academics, and those who speak for us all, Colbert, Meyers, Samantha Bee, and George Takei have been predicting would have gone down by now, all and all things are not so bad.

— No nuclear wars.

— No wars with China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. Same wars Bush and Obama started or escalated still going strong.

— No diplomatic breakdown because of Taiwan. No change in U.S. “Two China Policy.”

— NATO and alliances with Australia, Japan, etc., intact.

— No mass resignations among government employees. CIA, NSA, and State Department still open for business.

— The people the media has been non-stop predicting would be fired/quit/indicted — Reince, McMaster, Mattis, Spicer, Ivanka, et al — are all still around.

— Trump has not annexed the Sudetenland.

— No coups.

— 1st Amendment, and others, still nicely in place.

— No impeachment, no invocation of Emoluments Clause, no use of the 25th Amendment, no formal charges of treason.

— No roundups of POC, women, journalists, or LGBTQ people. Deportations are still below Obama-era headcount of 2.5 million deported, highest under any presidency.

— Stock market did not crash. Doing well, actually.

— No psychological break down by Trump leading to anarchy, war, etc.

— No signs of capitulation to Putin. We still own Alaska.

— U.S. justice system and courts still open and functioning.

— Absolutely nothing has changed regarding abortion rights, whatever the f*ck our healthcare system is, marriage equality… nope, steady state.

In the interest of presenting a balanced view of events, here is a hysterical rebuttal to the points made above: