Six Months to 10K: 6 Things You Can Do to Build an Instagram that Converts into Cash AND Followers

In six months of careful, strategic curation, I brought my Instagram brand from 2K to 10K and got the coveted “swipe up” for more in my stories. It may not SOUND like a big deal but as a digital marketer with many offerings, products and places to drive my ideal customer, it SO is! In these six months, I can also directly attribute clients and conversions back to my Instagram looking the way it does -- so that means I turned my Instagram followers into clients. This blog will share more on how YOU can do the same.

Instagram is a powerful tool for conversions -- paid and free -- if you use it correctly. It may seem like magic, but I promise you there was a lot of love (of self), sweat (of hard #werk) and tears (of joy) on the journey to 10K for me. A LOT of it.

If you only read this far into the post, I can tell you the ONE thing you need to do to grow an authentic following (because yes, mine is also verified by one of the hottest influencer programs, Fohr) is this: training your audience by giving them content they want to see on a consistent basis with your unique, authentic voice.

That’s really all it takes to grow your following.

Of course, there are many strategies to get there and many ways to deploy these recommended strategies for success long-term but that ONE thing IS the key to success… and now, for the rest:

Get Your Look On Point

Instagram is THE most visual platform of the current “cool kids” on the social media block. It’s all about getting an image that speaks to what you’re selling AND to your ideal client. You might think that an image is perfect for your brand but if it doesn’t resonate with your client? Don’t post it. This makes me CRAZY when I’m working with clients -- I know, I know, I KNOW you love the photos you’ve taken and curated as you built your brand but I also am an expert at increasing engagement per post -- promise me when I say I know what your audience wants.

How can you figure this out without working with me? Well, guess, test and review is one solid strategy (and you can download a freebie on how to do that here). You can also check out your competitors and see what their audience is responding to -- chances are, if they’re in your zone of genius, their followers are followers YOU want to bring over to your tribe too.

And, you can also check out the Instagram patterns that play well for large influencers. There are proven strategies that get results -- the key is to put YOUR spin on it to make it authentic to you and attract your tribe like bees to a hive.

Strategic Promotions are Necessary

Facebook Ads are something I’m quite passionate about. Investments tell the Universe that you’re ready for BIG things and that’s important on many levels.

In terms of “the woo,” it is important to have a mindset for success. It’s why I share daily mantras on my Instagram profile -- to hold MYSELF accountable to keeping a positive and optimistic mindset no matter what else is happening in my world.

In terms of practical strategy, it shows Facebook (which owns Instagram and is the “holder” for Instagram ads and boosted posts) that you’re interested in using this tool as a business-builder and that you’re ready to invest to do so. That’s big in the eyes of the algorithm and important for you to understand as you grow your brand.

By boosting individual posts on your Instagram Profile and also setting up small, strategic investments in dark posts through Facebook Business Manager for Instagram-only ads, you’re creating a loop of promotion that will attract the right people at the right time, every time.