Six Random Things Black Women are not Concerned with or Impressed By

6. Zoe Saldana announcing she’s starting a Latino based digital media company. Zoe black women could careless especially since you’re a black woman who claims you aren’t black which; many of us wouldn’t have known had she not told us. Zoe knock it off, you’re a black women with super fine hair. Besides after that tragic portrayal of Nina Simone it doesn’t matter if you’re claiming to be black or latino or a latino woman trapped in a black woman’s body; we’re done with you.

5. The Kardashians. I don’t think that requires any explanation

4. Kodak Black and other black men that feel the need to express how much they dislike and don’t want black women. It’s ok Kodak we’re not checking for you either. In fact I’m willing to bet a whole year’s salary that 99.99% of black women would happily pass you over. I personal had no clue who Kodak was until his rant went viral. I had to google and ask my summer middle school students who he was. Besides, I think it’s a cry for help. One says a mouth full when making such a statement which proves there are clearly bigger issues lurking in the dark.

3. Ashley Graham being the first plus sized woman on the cover of sports illustrated. Black women have been curvy, voluptuous, and thick with it since the beginning of time but are never recognized and appreciated for it.

2. Netflix and chill sessions with our BF’s. This is something I think all women can agree on. We can Netflix and chill at home by ourselves. Men in case you haven’t noticed women have changed over the last 100 years. We’re not sitting on grandma’s sofa or front porch sipping lemonade with our girls chatting about who we’d like to have escort us to Saturday nights dance over at the church. We’re taking cruises, trips to Vegas, beach getaways, and making travel plans outside of the U.S so, get with the times or at the very least offer a stimulating conversation.

1. Being called the angry black woman. If any black woman is angry she has every right to be. Look at all the shit we’ve dealt with our whole lives. I know we possess all kinds of black girl magic and what not but, we’re human too. We cry, get upset, and are sensitive and vulnerable at times just like everyone else so, leave us the fuck alone.