Six Reasons Why I Love J.K Rowling

J.K Rowling celebrated her birthday earlier this week - 31st July to be precise. Jo is a fantastic writer, creator of the brilliant Harry Potter series. To celebrate this all round great human being, I decided that this week's blog post needs to be about the many reasons as to just why she's so awesome.

1. Imagination

Jo didn't just create a story, she created an entire world. A world that is so detailed and intricate, it quite frankly blows our mind. If you head over to her Twitter, you will see that she sometimes answers fan questions about the Wizarding World - most of which are about topics that have never been mentioned before.

Source: www.twitter.com/jk_rowling

2. Fortitude

Jo doesn't shy away from discussing the hardships that she's faced. From raising a small child as a young, single mother on the brink of poverty, to battling depression after the passing of her own mum. Jo has faced adversity and overcome it with dignity. Even better, she uses her journey, experiences, and platform to help those in need of it now.

3. Wisdom

You only have to look at some of the things she has written, and some of the things she has said, to realise just how wise she is. Here's one of our favourite lines...

4. Wit

If you are yet to see her witty, ingenious comebacks to the number of Twitter trolls she often encounters, then you are really missing out. As she so truly once wrote, "words are our most inexhaustible source of magic" and boy, does she know how to use them effectively.

5. Generosity

J.K Rowling is one of the very, very few individuals who have dropped from billionaire to millionaire status from numerous charitable donations. More importantly, she uses her status for good; giving a voice to those who are often silenced by society.

6. Integrity

Integrity is a big one. Despite the enormous success and wealth, that has deservedly landed on her doorstop, Jo has always remained true to her morals and values.