Six Renovation Tips That Can Help Reduce the Cost of Your Home Maintenance

Whether you are living in an old house or a newly built one, there are countless of ways things could go wrong. A chemical spill on the ground, blockage in the pipes in the kitchen, faults in the sprinkler system or even in the electrical appliances, anything could go wrong. A little fault in the home could affect the mood of people living in the house. There are always signs of deterioration before a final breakdown occurs but folks often ignore it. When a breakdown occurs, corrective maintenance becomes the only solution. And the cost of such maintenance is often too high.

Celebrity designer, HGTV personality, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Consultant Chip Wade wrote on the Home + Décor website, ‘’Most of the biggest mistakes that home owners make revolve around what they are not doing. Neglecting routine home maintenance and ignoring signs of deterioration often causes permanent damage that ends up degrading the value of your home.’’ Early renovations or repairs when initial signs of deterioration surfaces can prevent lots of unnecessary spending.

Early renovation has proven to be highly cost effective. However, if it is not properly planned, the cost could exceed budget. Here are some tips that can help reduce your maintenance cost.

1. Seek Professional Opinion for Major Renovations Only

The size of the renovation will determine the kind of help required. It is always advisable to outsource major repairs to professionals. However, a tradesman can handle minor repairs. You will save a lot of cash and time hiring one. You might need to question more than one tradesman however, for your work. Just make sure you get the right price for the job.

2. Leverage on Relationships

There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking your contractor friends or family for leftovers of things you might need for your repairs. It is an amazing way of cutting cost.

I stumbled upon an interesting story of a guy named Bill Asdal. At that time, he was living in New Jersey and was about to renovate a Civil War-era bed. Bill Asdal saw the need for wood flooring. For whatever reason, he didn’t go out to buy some. He called up his contractor friends and asked if they had some odds-and-ends stock left over from other jobs. Bill ended up with lots of square feet of hardwood in different sizes, shapes and even colors. These bits and pieces would probably have gone into the trash, but he made good use of it.

3. Sweat Equity Counts

Let’s face it, there are certain things that you can handle on your own. You can learn to do simple wall plastering or paintings, or learn how to dry your own carpet, or clean up the sawdust at the end of the day’s work. However, you have to ensure that you take necessary safety precautions.

So, what is in it for you? For one thing, it helps you to save money. And besides, the thrill of being involved in the renovation of your house surely counts for something.

4. Plan Your Renovations Early On

Most people renovate their houses towards the end of the year and since demand for expert services will be high at these periods so will prices. Most experts will charge high since many people will be demanding for their services. One of my takeaways on tips shared by Christopher Richard on how to replace a broken sash cord is to do it early. I think this is important in order to save cost.

Another important tip on how to save cost is to plan your renovations between January and April where there will be less demand for expert services. They are more likely to give discounts.

5. Rearranging and Disposing of Unused Items to Create Space

Instead of destroying a wall in order to get more space in the house, a simple solution is clearing out stuff in the house that are not useful anymore. Throw out items that have been around for so long but are not in use often. Another way of getting useful space especially in the kitchen is to replace the shelves with a smaller cabinet to store food items.

6. Buy your supplies at a thrift market or an auction:

Thrift markets and auctions are a great way to buy products at a reduced price. Rather than go to expensive stores to buy your materials, look for a thrift store or an auction center near you. You might find concrete blocks, some windows and much more. And they’ll probably come at about a quarter or half of what you would normally buy them. Auctions and thrift markets will help you reduce the cost of your home maintenance.