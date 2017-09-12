Six Softwares For Tracking Your Employees Productivity

Nowadays, businesses are facing collapse risks due to the advances in technology, making it possible for your staff to be on duty while still whirling away time with their mobile phones.

Almost everyone has a Smartphone in this present era, ranging from the iPhones to the Blackberry to the most ordinary Android phones.

So with the use of WhatsApp and Facebook, you might spend the whole day chatting with other people who are supposed to make wonderful imparts and conversions in their places of duty. That is why you see businesses in our today’s competitive world facing many challenges concerning productivity and diligent workforce.

Of a truth, no business can perform at its zenith unless every paid employee is determined to ensure they provide services worth their salaries and wages. Most times you don’t blame these staff, the whole issues lie on the fact that their employees don’t make use of any time tracking software. They rely on themselves at times to monitor their employees’ productivity rather than going digital. The effects are of course detrimental to the growth of the business if it is not controlled on time.

To get the best business input, make sure you are making a nice conversation regarding employee’s productivity. At the same time, ensure you do not have employees who come to the office to discuss during the work hours.

Some of the tools you can use to monitor your staff’s efficiency are listed below:

Time Doctor: The Time Doctor is a software used for tracking the time used in performing tasks thereby preventing wastage of time. Companies and individuals can use it to monitor their employee’s general productivity and management of time.

It records your employees’ usage of time while providing a detailed report of the sites they visited and the applications they used. It also takes screenshots every three minutes to make sure you are not whirling away your time.

Softwares For Tracking The Usage Of Time

WorkiQ: This WorkiQ is very useful for the tracking of the employees’ usage of computer and provides detailed reports on what they used the time for.

It is also an excellent tool for giving real time reports about actively working employees on its dashboard. With it, you will know who and who are also distracted.

Todoist: Todoist is an application that updates everyone with almost everything about our daily tasks and activities on the computer.

It monitors team assignment, individual tasks, and projects, accompanied with a deadline. It is also compatible with any platform you use.

Trello: Trello is useful for visualizing work flow and keeping things organized. It’s straightforward for the creation of new boards and also efficient management processes. It has a free and a paid version.

Desk Time: Desk Time is a simple but a potent tool for the automatic tracking of employees’ capabilities. With it, you organize software used during work as neutral, productive and unproductive for the sake of time tracking. It is a great application for any investments.