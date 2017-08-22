Six Tips for Green Cleaning Schools Over Summer Break

For green cleaning staff, the summer months are actually some of the busiest and most important months of the year when it comes to school cleaning. To help simplify the process, here are six recommendations your contract green cleaning service can do to make the summer as productive as possible:

1. Prepare a written green cleaning school plan

Have a comprehensive list as to who will tackle which green cleaning projects and when over the summer months. Having organized, dedicated teams with a tiered list of priorities will make all of the difference when accomplishing your plan.

2. Make floor care a priority in your summer green school cleanup

Big summer cleanup projects usually involve floor care; before doing any floor care work, divide the facility into those floor areas that will be stripped/refinished; those that will only be scrubbed; and those that need only detail green cleaning.

3. Streamline your green cleaning product lines

Go through the janitorial supply closets and properly dispose of any green cleaning solutions that have not been used in six months or longer; typically, products should never be stored for more than a year. Additionally, all of the major manufacturers have product lines that are multi-purpose; you should be able to consolidate your green cleaning solutions into four or five at most, and with a good dilution system in place, you can make these products last much longer, creating a greener and more cost effective methodology.

4. Attend to your green cleaning equipment issues

Now is the perfect time of year to evaluate all green cleaning equipment; determine which machines are running properly, which need servicing, and which should be replaced.

5. Scrub the tile and grout in your summer green school cleanup

The summer months are ideal for cleaning tile and grout floors using floor machines with brushes such as cylindrical brush or “multitask” systems.

6. Transition to greener lightbulbs

Replace all conventional lightbulbs with low -voltage bulbs that not only use less energy but also last as long as a decade.