Six Useful Pieces of Software for Tracking Your Employees’ Productivity

The concept of time-tracking is hardly a new one, but the latest development in the software focuses on real-time, mobile updates which help staff to monitor themselves from their phones, but also ensures that they are monitored more closely by their employers.

Smartphones have revolutionized both daily and office life, but along with the flexibility, they provide come addictive social media applications such as WhatsApp or Facebook. There is no escaping the fact that employees are spending more work hours than ever before chatting with their friends, and this has undoubtedly impacted on productivity.

It is hardly a surprise that businesses lack efficiency if they aren’t accounting for their employees’ time, or if they are using manual methods which are in themselves time-consuming and inefficient. Time-tracking software plays an important role in ensuring that the process is not only efficient but accurate, immediate and automatic, meaning that the problem caused by the advent of the smartphone can be solved by the smartphone.

Time and Productivity-tracking Software

The following six software programs are currently rated as the best on the market for productivity and time monitoring.

TimeLive:

TimeLive is an open source time-tracking software that monitors both time and task automatically, and stores data on the cloud. It is fully mobile and supports multiple users, meaning that staff can take responsibility for their own time as well.

WorkiQ:

WorkiQ is very useful for tracking the employees’ computer usage, providing detailed reports on how their time was divided.

It is also an excellent tool for generating real time-reports about employees who are logged on to work at any particular moment in time. With the help of WorkiQ, an employer can view a comprehensive report on each employee and can measure productivity.

Todoist:

Todoist is an application which has a system of sending regular updates and alerts to everyone using it – both employers and employees.

It monitors team assignments, individual tasks, and projects, and communicates deadlines. It is also multi-platform.

Trello:

Trello is useful for visualizing workflow and keeping things organized and in one place rather than isolated on one email conversation. It is simple to use for the creation of new subject “boards” and assists in resource management processes. It offers both a free and paid version.

Desk Time:

Desk Time is a simple but an effective tool for the automatic tracking of employees’ capabilities. With it, an employer can divide specific software usage into productive, neutral or unproductive in relation to productivity and time-tracking statistics. It is a useful application in offices who predominantly use the in-house software.

Asana: