Six ways of enjoying Queenstown – without putting on skis!

Although Queenstown has a justified reputation as New Zealand’s epicentre of skiing and snowboarding, you don’t have to head anywhere near the slopes to have a great time. Here are six memorable ways to experience this incredibly beautiful South Island town.

Lap up Lake Wakatipu

Queenstown is perched on the edge of Lake Wakatipu. Amble along the shore in the serene Queenstown Gardens (which has a trail that hugs the lake’s stony perimeter), stopping to soak up the gorgeous views en route.

To get a better appreciation of the lake’s almost-300 km² size, step back in time aboard the TSS Earnslaw, a vintage steamship for a 90-minute cruise. Fancy diving deeper? Head to the Underwater Observatory where you can witness wildlife such as eels and ducks and learn more about the lake’s rich history and mythology.

Luxuriate at The Spire

The Spire was crowned New Zealand’s Best Luxury Romantic Hotel at the 2016 World Luxury Hotel Awards — and it’s really not hard to see why. With flickering gas fires, lush carpets and cavernous bathrooms, its 10 spacious suites — a stylish blend of midcentury and contemporary — are so comfortable, that you’ll be loathe to leave yours.

Enjoy your complimentary pre-dinner drink at No. 5 Church Lane, the hotel’s cosy bar-restaurant, before feasting on Executive Chef Will Eaglesfield’s delicious cuisine, made with the finest locally sourced ingredients, including Mount Cook salmon and Fiordland venison.

With Head Concierge Kieran Gardiner on hand to help arrange day trips, make restaurant reservations and provide tips to make sure you make the most of your Queenstown visit, The Spire Hotel’s warmly attentive service and winning location (the hotel is right in the middle of town, close to the lakeshore as well as a plethora of shops, restaurants and bars) makes a stay here an absolute must.

Soak away the stress at Onsen

Perched high over the Shotover Canyon is the stylishly understated Onsen, Queenstown’s only indoor-outdoor hot pools. An electrically-powered cover slides into the roof, exposing sweeping panoramas of the valley and surrounding mountains. By the time you’ve finished your hour-long soak in the bubbling warm water (a toasty 39.8C degrees in winter) of your private pool, you’ll be utterly blissed out, with all the stress and strains of travel wondrously melted away. If you feeling like being even more indulgent, you can combine your hot pools experience with a massage and facial.

A free transfer to Onsen is available from The Station in the heart of town.

Fly through a canyon on the Shotover Jet

More than 3 million people — including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge no less — have experienced the Shotover Jet since it began operating in 1965, making this one of New Zealand’s most iconic and best-loved tourist attractions. During this exhilarating 25-minute joy ride, your 14-seater jet boat skims over glacier-green water within a whisker of canyon walls at speeds of up to 85km/hour. It’s hard to decide which is more exhilarating: the dramatic 360-degree turns en route, or the shockingly majestic vistas as you zoom up the valley.

It’s freezing cold (literally!) in winter, so be sure to wrap up warmly with plenty of layers, gloves, a beanie and sunglasses. A free bus transfer is available from The Station.

Escape to the Milford Sound

Milford Sound is a mystical, magical place: a fiord (not a sound, actually!) bordered by sheer, rain-forested cliffs, and dwarfed by snowcapped peaks. Various trips to the Sound depart from Queenstown. It’s a long day out, but worth every second. Your drive (pick a glass-roofed bus like the Jucy Vista to max out on the views en route) takes you away from Lake Wakatipu into sheep and deer farmland and then the lowland beech forests of the Eglinton Valley as you enter the massive Fiordland National Park. After traversing the Southern Alps (where you’ll encounter cheeky Alpine Parrots if you’re lucky!), you’ll wind downwards to Milford for a cruise that will take you out as far as the Tasman Sea and back (with a stop or two at a waterfall along the way).

Eat, drink and be merry

Queenstown’s culinary scene punches above its weight, with a surprising variety of options to suit every palate and budget. For fine dining and classy cocktails, head to The Bunker, where New Zealand ingredients are spotlighted. A humbler but no less iconic alternative is the gourmet hamburger takeaway outlet Fergburger. Don’t stress if the queue is stretching well out of the door: the efficient staff make sure this moves quickly (though if you’re really allergic to queuing, you can also phone ahead to place your order). Try the Mr Big Guy (pictured above) — perfectly seared beef, topped bacon and cheddar — or for a more local flavour, take a bite of the Bambi which features a Fiordland deer patty.

Head to the cosy bar at Eichardt’s Private Hotel for a delicious breakfast by its fire (as well as gorgeous lakeside views), or to the hotel’s new meat-focused restaurant, The Grille, for a steak lunch.

Queenstown is just down the road from Central Otago, the world’s southernmost wine region, renowned for its Pinot Noirs, as well as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Although most decent restaurants in town have a good selection of local vintages on their wine lists, it’s worth spending a day visiting the various vineyards. If beer is more your thing, Smith, overlooking bustling Shotover Street, is a laidback bar with a wide range of great Kiwi craft brews.