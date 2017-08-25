Sixty Years in Journalism: Korea

During my six years covering Japan for ABC News, South Korea came with the territory. Then as now, there were frequent assignments for Tokyo-based correspondents to board the two-hour flight to the capital, Seoul, with overnights in the Chosun (the country’s historic name) Hotel. Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, was off limits to Americans, though ABC’s Hong Kong-based stringer, an Australian national, had been there.

Panmunjom, the venue where the armistice ending the Korean War was signed in 1953—no formal peace treaty to this day—was then as now available for guided tours. The table in the small building where the two sides hold occasional meetings sits astride the dividing line separating the two Koreas, with a view of the no-man’s land out the door.

In 1978 the two sides came to blows. A small group of American soldiers went out to prune a tree that was obstructing the view from an observation post. They were set upon by North Korean troops wielding axes who killed two Americans. A couple of days later, a substantial contingent of armed Americans came back to the tree and cut it down. We later learned that U.S. diplomats had first contacted China, Japan, Russia, and others to be sure no one would back North Korea and escalate the incident.

The commanding officer at the base a short walk from the DMZ gave the same kind of interview his successor did in recent weeks, warning that his forces were ready for whatever came at them. And then as now, Seoul was only 25 miles to the South, within artillery range of the North Korean army. Today, the threat impacts all the Pacific countries within missile range, with even more frightening nuclear ferocity.

The U.S. Forces in Korea headquarters was right in the heart of Seoul, in what is now prime real estate in a booming Asian capital. A new camp has been built 40 miles further south, and troops are making the move.

One lesson Korean industry learned from the Americans was how to give a military-style briefing. We did a story on the burgeoning Korean steel industry and went to film at Pohang Iron and Steel. We started in a conference room where a briefer with charts, graphs, and a pointer filled us in on current production and future plans. He then drew the curtain behind him, revealing a floor-to-ceiling picture window looking out at the huge steel mill. Impressive. Even more impressive is that the company, POSCO, is now one of the world’s five largest steel producers.

Another major story back then involved an American political scandal, its key figure a fixer who maneuvered between Seoul and Washington named Tongsun Park. South Korean intelligence was using him to lobby members of Congress against a proposal to reduce the number of American troops protecting South Korea, and he had a substantial slush fund to spread around. Several Congressmen were accused of accepting his largesse.

Park was indicted for bribery, illegal campaign contributions, and failure to register as a foreign agent. He fled to Seoul, and lengthy negotiations ensued to get him back to Washington to testify in return for immunity. Occasional reports that Park had been spotted out on the town resulted in a hurried trip to Seoul. My camera crew was waiting for me in the lobby of the Chosen Hotel and called me in my room to say that Park had been seen coming out of the hotel restaurant. I raced downstairs, and we chased him unsuccessfully through the underground shopping labyrinth across from the hotel. It was one of my less edifying reportorial experiences.

Finally, the South Korean and U.S. governments made a deal for Park to testify. Deputy Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti flew to Seoul, with connecting flight in Tokyo, to shepherd him back to Washington. The journalists who had been covering the story boarded the plane from Tokyo to Seoul. One newspaperman came all the way from Washington. The investigations resulted in three Congressmen being censured, one tried and convicted, one tried and acquitted, several resigned or retired.

When it was all over, Tongsun Park no longer made himself scarce. The half dozen reporters who had dogged him were invited to dinner in his elegant Seoul home, furnished with Asian art and a Western dining room. He told us that, except for the Taiwanese rugs, everything in the room was made in Korea. The dining room table and chairs were came from the Far East Furniture Manufacturing Company, which we had passed every time we drove into town from Kimpo Airport.