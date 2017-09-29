Sj's "Reflection" Pairs Itself With Gorgeously Produced Video

After partnering together on the wildly enjoyable track “Hung Up (feat. Emma Gatsby)” that he co-produced with Tritonal, it only made sense that Sj would later come out and release something new on Tritonal’s imprint Enhanced Music; that release, is the beautiful track “Reflection (feat. Anna Pancaldi).” The emotional brand of music matches the brilliantly performed, directed, and designed video that’s been produced as an amazing illustrative accompaniment to the melodic house masterpiece.

At first glance, “Reflection” is a pretty straightforward house track. But as you begin to pick apart the individual pieces, the multifaceted production begins to take shape and a life of its own. Introducing itself with muted and manipulated synth strokes and subtle atmospheric sounds, the song feels deep and distant, while the vocal accompaniment introduces us to the thematic feeling of distance between lovers lost. There’s a wet chorus of reverbed rhythms and swells that dances behind the vocal track, providing the backdrop for Anna Pancaldi’s soulful serenade.

Differing from the common characteristics of today’s dance hits, “Reflection” doesn’t rely on the standard formula of drum-driven builds that signify the lead-up to the beat dropping. Instead, our notifier is slightly more subtle, and feels more like the traditional songwriting style of implementing a bridge to take our verse into the chorus, or in this case, our beat; the backbone of the track. When the beat does come in, the atmospheric nature of the track drops out, ushering in a bounce-laden four on the floor whose irresistible groove makes it impossible to sit still.

The visuals, brilliantly directed by Chuck David Willis, are a surreal journey into what I can only imagine to be the psyche of a soul who has lost its other half; specifically in the form of a former lover. The striking mixture of empty space and deep reds accentuate a sense of passion and desire while our male protagonist chases the vision of a woman who, multiple times throughout the video appears as the lead character’s mirror image, and among reflective objects; punctuating the song’s title, and the idea of searching for a piece of yourself that’s missing. The masterful cinematography is clean and sleek, matching the precise and tightly composed nature of the audio from which it is inspired.

Aside from producing brilliantly reflective music, Sj has his hands in a number of charitable causes that only further accentuate the raw, passionate emotion that emits from his music. His core organization entitled One Life, is “dually based in Nashville, Tennessee and Calcutta, India” and “ has created a safe space called ‘Our Dream Home’ which is home to 25 girls who broke free from poverty and physical/sexual abuse situations, and acts as a resource for them to live comfortably with long term care and development.”