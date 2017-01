Bramble Cay Melomys

The Bramble Cay melomys had numbered in the hundreds in the 1980s but by the 2000s, its population had plummeted to under a dozen. The rodent was last spotted in 2009, and according to Hilton-Taylor, “all attempts to find it since have failed.”High tides and surging seawater, a result of rising temperatures, have been pinpointed as the cause of the melomys’ demise. The animal, Barnosky told The Guardian in June, is a “cogent example of how climate change provides the coup de grâce to already critically endangered species.”Australian scientists said they had hoped to prevent the extinction of the melomys by starting a captive breeding program for the animal.By the time they launched a rescue mission to retrieve the creature, however, they discovered they were much too late.“My colleagues and I were devastated,” Ian Gynther, a senior conservation officer in Queensland’s Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, told The Guardian.