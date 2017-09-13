WEIRD NEWS
Skin Lump Probably Doesn't Taste Like Chicken But Sure Looks Like It

By Ron Dicker

Skin growths that look like poultry are now something to cluck about, thanks to Dr. Pimple Popper.

The viral queen of dermatology posted a procedure on Tuesday that she titled “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!”

And for good reason. There are moments in her extraction of this lipoma ― a benign growth of fat cells right under the skin ― that it looks like something you’d want to dredge in flour.

Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Sandra Lee, couldn’t help but comment. “Looks like a chicken finger,” she said at one point. “I swear it’s like chicken,” she seemed to say at another.

Care for some onions with that, doc?

