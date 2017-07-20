Skin-to-Skin: Benefits Beyond the Birthing Room

By Jenny Lord Midwife and Life

Skin-to-skin contact will help you bond with your newborn - but there are other benefits too.

In today’s world, it is fathomable for expectant parents to feel overwhelmed by the huge array of antenatal advice on offer. However, one of the best pieces of advice - that is perhaps not the most accessible - is that your naked baby should be placed on your own bare chest.

Known as the ‘golden hour’, skin to skin contact is proven to help you bond with your baby. Although it is recommended in current NICE guidelines, it is a process that many new parents are unfamiliar with.

This topic can be touched on during antenatal care where parents are given the chance to discuss and practise it ahead of the delivery. Though if it’s not something you’ve heard of, or you’d simply like further insight, see below for everything you need to know on skin to skin and it’s brilliant benefits…

- What is it?

Skin to Skin is also sometimes known as Kangaroo Care – which gives you some idea of how nurturing it is for your baby, and it should ideally be continued for at least three months.

It was first started in South America 25 years ago as a way of improving the health and survival rates of premature babies, but guidelines now recommend it for all babies, whether they’re born prematurely or at term (at least 37 weeks), and whether you’ve delivered vaginally or by caesarean. It’s known to boost your chances of success with breastfeeding – but even if you can’t breastfeed, or don’t wish to, don’t give up on the idea of skin to skin. Your baby will still benefit - and, beyond that first ‘golden hour’, we know there are huge pay-offs to continuing with skin to skin for several weeks as you and your baby settle into your new routine at home.

- What does it do?

Builds your baby’s brain

Your baby arrives with a full set of brain cells, but the brain itself is only 25% of the size it will be in adulthood, and it lacks the development needed for all the connections to be made. Crucially, the amygdala – located deep in the centre of the brain – is going through a critical process of maturation during your baby’s first two months of life. American research has found that skin to skin activates the amygdala, contributing to its maturation; and this is vital to the development of your baby’s emotional learning, memory, and sympathetic nervous system

Cuts your risk of depression

A 2012 study found that skin to skin had benefits for mums too – with mothers who practise it having a lower risk of postnatal depression. This could well be due to the fact that you're likely to feel more confident with your baby if you practise skin to skin – because it offers another way of calming your baby that doesn’t involve feeding. You’re also less likely to be afraid of holding your baby for fear of ‘breaking’ them. This is a common feeling among new parents, but skin to skin will help to build your confidence around handling, and the more confident you are as a new mother, the less likely you are to suffer from anxiety, which could increase your risk of postnatal depression.

Increases your baby’s pain threshold

Your newborn is going to be subjected to a number of potentially discomforting procedures, such as vaccinations and blood tests, but skin to skin has been proven to reduce the pain a baby experiences during them. It will also help you to feel less anxious about your baby’s medical appointments – and this also has a knock-on effect on your baby. We see how both parents and babies are comforted by the closeness they’ve developed from regular skin to skin. Babies’ vital signs (heart rate, blood pressure and temperature) are regulated by their parents’ signs, and if the parent holding them is calm, they will be less stressed too.

Buffers your child from stress

As well as reducing your stress and anxiety around your baby, skin to skin has been proven to lower the levels of the stress hormone cortisol your baby produces during skin to skin – and there’s evidence skin to skin may also start to work as a buffer against future stress. In practice, we have noticed how babies who’ve had regular skin to skin are calmer and cry less.

