Skinny Jeans Protest: Supporting Slow Journeys to Justice

When I bought my first pair of skinny jeans, back in 2009, I thought of myself as a rebel. “Aren’t those girls’ jeans?” I figured my mom would ask (assuming I was bold enough to bring them home to Texas from my evangelical college in Illinois). I prepared an earnest response: “No, I got them in the men’s section, and just because they look like girls’ clothes doesn’t mean that boys can’t wear them, and the only thing that matters about the clothes I wear is that I like them.”

Somehow, the reality that these jeans were utterly mainstream had escaped me. As I saw it, donning them was an honest and even courageous act of gender bending. Accordingly, it was also a small step towards coming out. Because I felt like a gender-nonconforming person when I wore them, those jeans began acclimating me to the idea of publicly disrupting gender norms—including heteronormativity. So, as silly as my skinny jeans protest looks in hindsight, I take it seriously. It was a small step on a slow journey, but the step and the journey alike were good.

In a time when so much of our activism occurs on our computers and our phones, we are used to taking a stand for justice with an instantaneous click. As a result, we often expect those around us to take their stands just as instantaneously. When they don’t, or when their stands look woefully inadequate, we are likely to feel indignant. After all, justice too long delayed is justice denied. “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

But it’s one thing to shout that chant at a protest, aimed at an institution; it’s another thing to shout it at our friends, our family, or anyone else. It’s one thing to work towards the change that is presently needed; it’s another thing to scorn the small steps and disdain the slow journeys. We who are justice-minded, I suggest, would do well to reflect on the natural role of time in shaping people’s understandings of and commitments to issues of social justice. Generally, opinions and convictions on such issues evolve over the course of months and years. The same man who famously decried the delay of justice also acknowledged that the arc of the moral universe is long, that it bends gradually. And so do we.

What’s more, our insistence on the instantaneous may very well be a counter-productive strategy. In our increasingly polarized political climate, people are just itching for excuses to write off the other side—to vilify not just what they say, but their very voice. We cannot afford this, friends. Our causes cannot afford this. We must strive to keep our voices for justice in their minds, and loud demands for immediate assent won’t stay there for very long. “To lose patience is to lose the battle,” Mahatma Gandhi said.

There’s a man who understood and respected the role of time in people’s journeys to justice. Gandhi knew how to be both patient and passionate, empathetic and insistent, gentle and tenacious. I imagine that his patience, empathy, and gentleness were driven by his mindfulness of his own slow journey towards justice: as a young lawyer in South Africa, Gandhi’s racial views regarding Africans were decidedly anti-progressive. Even he bent gradually. And I’ll bet you did, too.

So, how might we affirm and nurture the slow journeys around us, even as we charge ahead and preach a faster pace? It’s a question to ask ourselves again and again, lest we lose sight of fellow journeyers who might become our allies. As we keep moving forward, let’s be on the look-out for signs of small steps around us.

And let that poor, closeted boy wear his skinny jeans and think he’s being progressive. He’ll grow up. And queer up. Just give him time.