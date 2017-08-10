Skylar Stecker – Music’s Next One to Watch

When you’re 15 years old, your focus is often boys, friends, shopping and social media. When you’re Skylar Stecker, it’s about becoming the music industries next singing sensation; and I’d say she’s well on her way.

Stecker is the youngest artist to sign to Interscope’s Cherrytree Records. She’s in great hands as they’re the same label to develop Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding. She’s also the youngest artist to hit #1 on the Billboard Dance Chart and has found plenty of fans on YouTube. Her videos have already hit over 27 million views.

Her latest single “Only Want You” has been airing on iHeartRadio and KISS FM stations across the nation. It’s currently #8 on the Billboard dance chart and is playing on over 20 Top 40 stations across the nation.

To say she’s going places is an understatement. Radio Disney has made her a part of their “Music In Our Schools” program, and she’s touring with Miley Cyrus and Fifth Harmony all summer long.

When asked whose tops on her music playlist: Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Beyonce.