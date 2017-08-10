"Slapping Jesus In The Face " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

When Emperor Constantine nationalized the Christian movement in 317 CE, it meant that there would be no more persecution of those who were followers of Jesus. Legend states that Constantine saw a cloud in the sky in the shape of a cross, right before he was to go into battle with his forces, with an inscription underneath that read:

“in this conquer!”

Constantine and his army proceeded to fight their enemy and they won the war.

Now Christianity would become the preferred religion of the Roman Empire. There would be no more confiscation of property, no more imprisonment or torture of Christian citizens.

But this did not stop discrimination. Constantine decided that he didn’t like the pagans, and so therefore, he decreed that paganism would be outlawed in the fourth century Roman Empire.

One could be tempted to view this development in the words of The Who:

“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss “

One should view with suspicion and skepticism anyone who would use religion as the reason to commit violence through warfare. The example of the Crusades alone should be a cautionary tale that the Judeo-Christian tradition should not be used as a mantra to endorse any political military campaign.

Recently, there have been ongoing tensions erupting on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s leader, Kim Jung Un, has threatened to launch missiles that would hit of the coast of Guam. This is truly unsettling; and even more unsettling, is to hear some American Christian ministers say such irresponsible things as:

“God has ordained America to Nuke North Korea “

Really?

As a deceased friend of mine used to say:

“Who would Jesus bomb? “

Christianity proclaimed the coming of the Kingdom of God that would transform the hearts and minds of believers and make all things new. Jesus’ teachings proclaimed compassion, charity and justice, not intolerance and military annihilation. The jingoistic rhetoric that we are hearing from some pastors is slapping Jesus in the face.

What’s more is that I don’t hear that any of these pastors are willing to give up their pulpits and take up weapons and join the military and fight . They are content to hide behind their version of patriotic fervor and let others fight.

As David Crosby reminds us:

“Somebody’s Mother, Somebody’s Brother,

Somebody other than you. “

Where are these same pastors when wounded troops come home, especially those who are suffering from long-term mental health disorders like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury? Are they there to provide counseling and support, to pray with people who have suffered, or to assist family members of those same military service member ?

I remember years ago, I ran into one minister who saw me in my then Army ACU uniform who asked me “what were you doing?” I told him that I was assigned to a busy training location and that I was proving Mental Health services for service members who were preparing to deploy to Afghanistan and Iraq, and also those who were returning. I told the minister that I was home for a brief period of leave.

The minister responded:

“Oh, I’ll have to think about that. “

Another slap in the face for Jesus?

When dangerous times loom, it’s better to advocate for measured speech and diplomatic discourse, than it is if you want to preserve the world, as we know it.

Guam ,and the rest of the world, deserve leaders who will lead with intelligence, integrity and who will not be impatient and petulant.

Jesus shouldn’t be slapped in the face, and neither should humanity !