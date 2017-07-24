Over the past 22 days I have learned more about life from my newborn daughter than I have in my entire 33 years. It’s remarkable how the tiniest being can instill such wisdom and grace. But she has. One of the most poignant lessons that she teaches me on a daily basis, is, to slow down. Like, really, slow. down.

Or you might miss something.

Here's the irony: I started writing this piece way before I actually got the wake up call to listen to my own advice for real-that came last week when, while in Florida for a speaking engagement- the unimaginable happened.

It was around 10pm I was all tucked into bed relaxing, looking forward to my first night of un-interrupted sleep in over a month, preparing to speak in the morning, when I felt a pop. I stood up and blood rushed down both of my legs. I ran to the bathroom and the blood just kept coming-it would not stop-

I called my Dad who was traveling with me and he rushed down to my room. He saw the state I was in, as well as the blood covered bathroom and immediately called 911. They arrived within minutes, took one look at me and rushed me away to the ER.

The next 13 hours were terrifying. Probably the second scariest moment of my life. I went through tests, ultrasounds, blood work, monitoring-all while being away from my baby girl and my husband. Doctors determined after the tests that 'this sometimes happens, and can be normal after childbirth.’ Thankfully there was no hemorrhaging (even though it's more blood than I've ever seen in real life, and they thought I was initially), no retained placenta, no infection. Thank God.

Earlier that day I had been in a rush. I had quite literally rushed around. All. Day. For the first time in over a month. For the first time since I had my daughter-

My flight was canceled. I flew from New York to Boston to connect to Florida. I ran from one end to another of 3 different airports. I barely ate, as I was in such a rush. I landed in Florida 4 hours late: exhausted, hungry and feeling stressed.

'Slow down' my body was saying. 'Take is easy' my mind screamed. And so, I listened. It was the wake up call I needed-the one I thought I had already learned from my daughter-but now was reiterated by my body literally showing me-I needed to slow down-whispering:

“A month ago your body delivered a miracle (spent 9 months creating it) and then delivered…a miracle. You aren’t the same as you were before. You are so much better, stronger, braver-but also in need of rest, care, gentleness.”

And so, now, I am slowing down, taking it easy-one moment at a time, not rushing from one to the next. Listening to my daughters’ breathing, watching her chest rising up and down. Counting her eyelashes. Smelling her sweet breath. Listening to her as she purs…these moments are small, fleeting and magical-meaningful beyond measure.