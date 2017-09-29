Slow Learners

It might just come down to this in the wake of ever more frequent and intense oceanic storms. All structures at the water’s edge in the nation’s beach resorts would be built with prefabricated materials for quick reassembling in the event of destruction by the elements. The seaside cottages would be owned and managed by government and be available to the public only by rental for maximum two week periods.

Call this a socialist fantasy, but future economic and environmental reality might dictate just such a course. That is especially true if authorities continue to allow private coastal structures repeatedly destroyed by nature to be repeatedly rebuilt with taxpayers’ subsidies. A pervasive coastal governmental landlord is ultimately conceivable if climate change’s warning signals persist in being ignored.

Failure to benefit from the past that then jeopardizes the future is not solely the bailiwick of some shortsighted beach communities. As Hurricane Harvey has so graphically illustrated, Houston, Texas is largely ignoring nature’s lethal shot across the bow. The battered nation’s fourth largest city is poised to resume business as usual, permitting resurrection of structures in low lying areas most vulnerable to fierce storms barreling out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Houston authorities’ post-Harvey strategy is especially perplexing to me, considering an information-gathering visit I made to the city nearly 40 years ago as a young journalist. The following are excerpts from the subsequent article I wrote in January, 1979.

“The local Chamber of Commerce recently stopped mentioning what it once announced regularly with great relish--an influx of newcomers to Houston. Did this reflect nervousness about warnings that the city could be choked by its own prosperity in the long run and possibly drowned by it in the short term?”

“In the absence of zoning, urban sprawl has leapfrogged across the marshy prairie and placed Houston 140th among major cities in per capita parkland space. Potentially serious flooding problems have been compounded, given the vulnerability to hurricanes hurtling out of the Gulf of Mexico.”

“Development has been allowed to erase absorbent green belts along creeks which flow through the city, exacerbating the flood threat.”

“The Texas legislature refused to approve mandatory hurricane building code standards, and local officials have no mass evacuation plans at the ready.”

“Many newcomers are unaware they have purchased homes in a giant flood plain where the streets are intended to be catch basins for two or three feet of water in a major storm”

In the aftermath of Harvey, one wonders how much further catastrophe it will take for Houston to face up to the reality of its extreme exposure to the vagaries of the elements.

And Houston, in its sluggish response to nature’s more challenging moments, isn’t alone.