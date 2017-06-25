SLS South Beach Rolls Out Five Senses Themed Menus

I am thrilled to let you know that Something Lovely’s Starting at SLS South Beach. In honor of their Five (5) Year Anniversary, SLS South Beach is rolling out a property-wide exploration of all five senses named Savoring Luxurious Senses. The menus will be launched tomorrow but I’ve got the scoop for your today.

Beginning with the sense of Taste, Chef Yoshi Migita of Katsuya and Chef Tito Vargas of the Bazaar by José Andrés have announced specially curated tasting menus to celebrate the property’s milestone.

Katsuya’s menu will be featuring crispy rice tuna with grilled sushi rice topped with spice tuna and jalapeno; baked crab with hand rolled baked snow crab and chef’s dynamite sauce wrapped with rice in soy paper; tuna carpaccio garlic, chive and yuzo soy seared with hot sesame oil; the Katsuya Roll with tuna, yellowtail, scallop, crab and avocado wrapped with cucumber; corn robata which is seasonal corn charred on the robate grill; ponzu salmon with Japanese blackened spice and moromo misi eggplant; and a large carafe of Katsuya sake.

Katsuya Crispy rice tuna

Katsuya Corn

Bazaar will feature ecletic dishes like Kueh Pai Ti Singapore’s favorite street food including shrimp, peanuts and chili sauce; dragon fruit ceviche with tuna, pecans, lemon and hibiscus; croquetas de pollo ala chicken bechamel fritters; bao con lechon in the form of a bao bun with pork belly; a “cubano” in honor of Cafe Versailles; not your everyday caprese with cherry tomatoes and liquid mozzarella; Cuban coffee rubbed churrasco with a passion fruit coulis; brussels sprouts with lemon puree, apricots, grapes, lemon air and banana; and key lime pie Jose’s way.

About the chefs

Chef Tito Vargas

Abelardo Vargas, a Puerto Rican born in Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in San Juan Puerto Rico brings more than 20 years of restaurant industry experience in the luxury hospitality sector to Miami. Starting his career at a young age, he is able to bring an extensive culinary background in Caribbean, French, American and Mexican Cuisines. He began his career as a dishwasher and quickly climbed the ranks. He then relocated to Miami to pursue a degree in Culinary Arts. While in Miami he had the opportunity to work with the most recognized chefs in the city, such as Jonathan Eissmann, Robin Haas, Norman Van Aken and Michelle Bernstein. At age 29 he became the executive chef at a Relais Chateaux nominated hotel in Redondo Beach, California. At age 32 he relocated to his native land of Puerto Rico and partnered to lead the kitchen of a Pan-Asian restaurant driven by Caribbean flavors and supporting local sustainability. After that venture he opened his own upscale hamburger joint that received high accolades by local press.

Abelardo, later had the opportunity to work for world renowned chef Alain Ducasse and relocated to Washington DC where he further honed his culinary skills. Abelardo later found the opportunity to become the executive chef for Rosa Mexicano where he got immersed in the complexity of Mexican cuisine. He then learned about the opportunity to work for Jose Andres at his acclaimed Mexican restaurant Oyamel and joined the team in 2009. In July of 2012, Abelardo relocated to Miami Beach to work with SBE and in The Bazaar by Jose Andres as a senior sous chef. He then climbed the ranks into chef de cuisine in 2014.

Abelardo currently lives in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with his wife Rosa Gosende and step daughter. In his free time, he enjoys outdoor activities such as kiteboarding, mountain biking, paddle boarding. He also spends time checking out other restaurants and traveling.

Chef Yoshi Migita

Hailing from San Diego, California, Yoshi Migita’s culinary inspiration began during his formative years. His mother was an excellent cook, responsible for setting his standards in cuisine, and his earliest memories are of his father teaching him to fish and prepare fresh sashimi. In high school, he took a part time job at the local supermarket and learned how to butcher -- a precursor to sushi methods – followed by various positions in the San Diego restaurant scene that solidified his culinary interests.

After high school Yoshi decided to enroll at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY from which he graduated in 2006. Following graduation he worked at Morimoto in Philadelphia, the eponymous restaurant of iron chef Masaharu Morimoto and restaurateur Stephen Starr for over five years during which he was promoted from line cook to sushi sous chef. Following his time at Morimoto Yoshi worked under award winning chefs Marc Vetri and Jeffrey Michaud at Osteria in Philadelphia. There he learned different techniques and kitchen management styles that he has taken with him throughout his career. He returned to Starr Restaurants as head sushi chef at Makoto in Bal Harbour, FL, in 2012, prompting a move to South Florida.