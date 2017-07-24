Woman Hit In Face With Slug Reacts Just As You'd Expect

A friends night out in the U.K. took a hilariously weird turn when a slug was playfully flicked onto an unsuspecting woman’s face, igniting mass chaos.

In a 10-second video posted to Twitter on Saturday, several women are seen gathered around in dressy attire as the slimy creature is held out on a paper plate as if it’s about to be kissed.

That’s when a woman holding it gives the plate a mischievous flick, sending the slug flying onto her friend’s forehead as the surrounding women scream and scatter.

Just got slugged pic.twitter.com/euR5GffyoS — hayleigh cassidy (@hayleigh_99) July 23, 2017

To the slug victim’s credit, she was able to calmly put down her drink before briefly covering her mouth with her hands. Her quiet gasps soon turned into one big horrified scream, however, as her hands balled up in front of her, perhaps too petrified to reach up and pull it off.

By Monday, the video, which appears to have been shot in the U.K., had been liked more than 18,000 times and retweeted more than 12,000.

As for what happened to the slug, well, a photo shared on Twitter later showed one crushed on the ground with the caption: “It’s dead.”

Why the group was passing around a slug in the first place is a question left for another day.