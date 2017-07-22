SlutWalk Chicago Bans "Displays of Zionism" in Tone-Deaf Move

The SlutWalk initially denied this, claiming that it was a separate category, a “display of Zionism”, which they intended to ban:

Hi pals!

We wanna make sure it's clear: the Star of David is not banned, Zionist displays are. They're different!https://t.co/Aymai8qtXv — SlutWalk Chicago (@slutwalkchi) July 22, 2017

However, the organizers accidentally told the truth by Re-tweeting this immediately after, about the Star of David:

It's been the official symbol of the Zionist movement since 1897. This isn't rocket science. https://t.co/f6uf2g6A8P — #AbolitionNow (@Delo_Taylor) July 22, 2017

The philosophy of intersectionality is to blame for the left’s perceived anti-Semitism. Excluding Jewish symbols like the Star of David is viewed as an act of inclusion, because Jews are assumed to be in positions of power, due to the role of Zionism in imperialism and other systems of hegemony.

Thus, in an act of absolute doublethink, banning the Star of David is a show of solidarity toward oppressed people, rather than a deplorable act of anti-Semitism and a rejection of free speech.

The left creates double-standards because it is obsessed with hierarchy, and any group perceived to be at the top of a hierarchy is treated as a powerful group. Individual Jews, or individual white people, are to be understood through group identity alone. Hence, censoring Jewish symbols is an attempt to uplift the powerless by tearing down the powerful. Of course, this view is insidious and anti-rational.

Take, for example, this extremely popular response to an Atlantic article exploring the question of Islamic swimwear:

I mean, we could all mind our own fucking business and let the woman enjoy her swim time. That seems the right way. https://t.co/nUSbtZHMrr — Ashe (@ashearmstrong) July 20, 2017

Earning nearly 400,000 likes for your idea is a great achievement, and the only way to get it is by arrogantly telling half-truths.

It is so disingenuous for the professional deconstructionists of the left to suddenly argue that religious and sociological phenomenons like the burqini aren’t even worth talking about. If there was a special piece of Mormon swimwear for women only, the left would absolutely rip it to pieces, citing it as an example of religious constrictions placed on women, and the innate patriarchy of Judeo-Christian culture. If Mike Pence had his daughter wear a full-body swimsuit for religious reasons, the response from the left would be painfully obvious.

However, we must return to intersectionality to understand why criticizing the burqini is taboo. Muslims, in the hierarchy of groups, are oppressed. Hence, criticizing a Muslim practice is an act of neo-colonialism, another attempt by Western people to tear down Islam and replace it with Western capitalism. This is how the Clash of Civilizations worldview is framed, as a malevolent secular West driven by distorted reasoning waging war against a distinctly Islamic society. Suffice to say, we cannot speak honestly or as individuals if criticizing any Muslim tradition is akin to colonizing Muslims and being an oppressor.

These tactics, from the Star of David to the burqini, clearly reflect areas where the left excludes others and ideas for the goal of excluding nobody. It is a broken political praxis that makes the left look dishonest and unintelligent.

And of course, the right are hypocrites too. Where were all the free speech activists when 43 US Senators came together across partisan lines to endorse a bill that makes boycotting Israel a felony, a clear and brazen attack on the First Amendment?

Those who complain about the hyper-partisan divide in America today would do well to clean their own house of inconsistency. The right and the left both neglect basic reason in formulating their worldviews, and so anything that exists outside of their intersectionality or free speech activism goes unnoticed, as it is wrongthink, and does not compute.

The only result of this is that we all become idiots, crystallized focal points that know everything and reject everyone who doesn’t agree.