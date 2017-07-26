Small Business Tips: What is the cost of a website design/redesign?

I often hear the nervousness in their voices...I know what they are thinking and are about to ask: how much is this website design or redesign going to cost me??? Let's cut to the chase. A website design doesn't need to cost a fortune. This is but one tool in your sales arsenal and shouldn't wipe out your budget. At the same time, be sure that it is professionally designed and use a professional copywriter to create the content.

Your website is the reflection of your company. First impressions are lasting. Sometimes, your website is the only impression a potential customer will get. Use the tool wisely.

Here are a few tips (and numbers that go along with them).

· Build a sitemap. The first step is to create the site map which shows the pages the site will have, the function of those pages and how they all fit together. Cost: If it is a simple site, you can probably do this yourself for free. If it is a more complex site, you will need a website design team to help. Cost: between $75 and $225 on average.

· Choose the website platform. There are many options out there from do-it-yourself builders to complex HTML programming. What we have found works best for the majority of our clients is WordPress. It is used by more than 74 million sites and has tons of plugins, themes and cool features. If you know how to use Word, you will be able to do content updates to your site. Cost: Free.

· Create a design. Assuming you are working with a WordPress site, there are loads of themes (preprogrammed designs) available. If you are not a designer, you can try to work with one of these themes yourself or have a designer create the design (highly recommend getting the help so it looks professional). Cost: Themes can be free or have a fee associated with them - a lot are under $100. If you have a designer help, we charge $375 for the look and feel of the site.

· Develop the content. For each page, think about the purpose of the page, what you need to convey and what you would like the output to be (i.e. call to action, informational, etc.). Start by putting together bullet points for the content and pulling resources for that content. Then, have a professional copywriter do their magic. Cost: We charge $75 per webpage for copywriting.

· Program the site. If you are using a WordPress template, instructions for the most basic programming are somewhat self-evident. However, the reality is that if you aren't already familiar with WordPress, your time will be better spent focusing on your business rather than trying to learn the ins-and-outs of WordPress. Cost: We charge $80 per page of basic programming.

· Test the site. Try to break it. Have your friends try to break it. Make sure all of the links, menus, emails, contacts, etc. work. Cost: Free (okay, your time).

· Go live. This can be as simple as activating the pages in WordPress if you built it on your hosting. If it is a transfer to a site that was already live, this can take up to 72 hours. Cost: Free (just time).